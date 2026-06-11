HousMthr, an AI-native group travel company building the operating system for what happens after booking, is partnering with JOTO PR Disruptors™ to amplify a new category narrative: the future of travel AI is not just planning trips, but helping groups coordinate once the trip is underway.

TAMPA, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI travel tools crowd the market with itinerary generation, booking assistance and destination recommendations, HousMthr has joined forces with JOTO PR Disruptors™ to spotlight the part of travel most platforms ignore: the necessary live coordination that begins after booking.

“HousMthr is focused on what happens when the trip becomes real. They are building for the arrivals, the payments, the room assignments, the last-minute changes, and the safety details that determine whether a trip feels effortless or becomes chaos.” - Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™

JOTO PR Disruptors™ signed HousMthr because its model aligns directly with the agency's Anti-PR® philosophy of partnering with companies that expose overlooked market inefficiencies and create category-defining solutions. The travel industry has built countless ways to book, and plan trips, but most shared travel experiences are still managed through scattered texts, screenshots, payment apps, shared documents, and one exhausted organizer.

"The group chat was never designed to run a trip," said Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. "HousMthr is exposing a problem almost everyone recognizes but few companies have seriously solved: one person becomes the unpaid trip manager, accountant, reminder system, safety contact and decision-maker. That invisible labor is where the real friction lives."

JOTO PR's proprietary Anti-PR® strategy will establish HousMthr as a leading authority in AI-native group travel coordination, after-booking execution, and Group Execution Intelligence. The campaign will emphasize how HousMthr is not an itinerary planner or generic travel app with AI added on top, but a live coordination platform built around the real workflows that keep trips running smoothly: chat, expenses, rooms, arrivals, safety, local discovery and shared decisions.

"HousMthr is focused on what happens when people have to coordinate together in real time," said Lou Severine, Co-Founder and CEO of HousMthr. "Booking the trip is only the beginning. The harder part is knowing who paid, who is arriving, who has the keys, who is sleeping where, what the plan is, and what needs to change. That is the gap we are building for."

HousMthr is developing a new category called Group Execution Intelligence, a live intelligence layer that understands the state of a traveling group and helps people coordinate, adapt, stay safe and reduce friction. Its first product is designed to help travelers manage the after-booking experience through one shared command center, replacing fragmented coordination with a user-controlled AI co-pilot.

Rather than using AI as a novelty feature, HousMthr is building AI into the core of the group travel experience. The platform is designed to understand context, unresolved tasks, timing, expenses, room dynamics, safety needs, local conditions and likely next steps, while keeping users in control through consent-based, privacy-conscious design.

"AI in travel should not stop at telling people where they could go," Helms continued. "HousMthr is focused on what happens when the trip becomes real. They are building for the arrivals, the payments, the room assignments, the last-minute changes, and the safety details that determine whether a trip feels effortless or becomes chaos."

About JOTO PR Disruptors™

JOTO PR Disruptors™ is the Anti-PR® agency behind some of the fastest-growing tech and innovation brands in the U.S. By applying crisis management techniques and modern media algorithms, JOTO PR creates third-party credibility campaigns that produce measurable results and build undeniable market influence. Learn more at www.jotopr.com

About HousMthr

HousMthr is a group travel and shared-stay management platform built for what happens after booking, the part of travel most companies ignore, when the real experience begins. It helps groups manage shared stays by bringing everything into one place, from rooms and expenses to schedules, communication, local discovery, and safety. Learn more at https://www.housmthr.com.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

Jotopr.com

SOURCE JOTO PR