New Constructs, a financial technology firm combining human expertise with AI to deliver verifiable investment research, is partnering with JOTO PR Disruptors™ to amplify a critical market message: as AI becomes more embedded in financial analysis, the quality and transparency of the underlying data matter more than ever.

TAMPA Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence reshapes how financial information is gathered, analyzed, summarized, and distributed, New Constructs has joined forces with JOTO PR Disruptors™ to lead a new public conversation around transparent, source-driven investment research. The company's patented Robo-Analyst technology automates data collection, financial modeling, and fundamental analysis across more than 10,000 securities, combining machine efficiency with human financial expertise.

“New Constructs is forcing the right conversation. If AI-driven investment tools are built on biased, incomplete, or unverifiable data, they can scale misinformation just as quickly as they scale insight. That is not a stock story. It is a market-integrity story.” - Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™

JOTO PR Disruptors™ signed New Constructs because its methodology aligns directly with the agency's Anti-PR® philosophy of championing companies that expose systemic market problems and replace opaque narratives with evidence-based solutions. New Constructs is not promoting individual securities or issuing stock tips. It is challenging a broader problem in financial markets: AI-driven tools are only as reliable as the source data, methodology, and accountability behind them.

Better, Not Faster

"AI is changing financial research, but faster output does not automatically mean better analysis," said Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. "New Constructs is forcing the right conversation. If AI-driven investment tools are built on biased, incomplete, or unverifiable data, they can scale misinformation just as quickly as they scale insight. That is not a stock story. It is a market-integrity story."

JOTO PR's Anti-PR® strategy will position New Constructs as a leading authority on transparent investment research, AI accountability in finance, financial data quality, and the risks of black-box analysis. The campaign will focus on how the company's research process helps investors, advisors, analysts, and financial market participants evaluate fundamentals through a more disciplined, auditable framework.

From SEC to Google Cloud

New Constructs' research methodology is built to make financial analysis traceable rather than opaque. Its Robo-Analyst platform collects and models financial data that can be traced back to original SEC filings, creating a verifiable chain of evidence from source document to analytical output. That source-level transparency is the company's point of differentiation in a market where AI tools can increasingly generate confident financial answers without showing where the underlying data came from.

New Constructs' data and expertise were selected by Google Cloud to power FinSights, an AI agent for investing. According to CEO David Trainer, that validation underscores a broader risk: AI-driven investment tools without transparent source data could turn biased, unverifiable outputs into market-moving misinformation.

"The future of investment research cannot be built on black boxes," said Trainer. "AI can make analysis more accessible, but only if the data and methodology behind it are transparent, traceable, and economically sound. Our work is built around source-level accountability, so market participants can understand not just the output, but the evidence behind it."

"The market does not need more AI-generated certainty," Helms continued. "It needs verifiable intelligence. New Constructs is showing that the next stage of financial technology will not be won by the loudest algorithm, but by the most trustworthy methodology."

About JOTO PR Disruptors™

JOTO PR Disruptors™ is the Anti-PR® agency behind some of the fastest-growing tech and innovation brands in the U.S. By applying crisis management techniques and modern media algorithms, JOTO PR creates third-party credibility campaigns that produce measurable results and build undeniable market influence. Learn more at www.jotopr.com

About New Constructs

New Constructs is an independent financial technology firm that combines human expertise with AI to deliver differentiated insights into business fundamentals and valuation. Its patented Robo-Analyst platform automates data collection, financial modeling, and fundamental research across more than 10,000 securities, with data traceable back to original SEC filings. New Constructs' mission is to improve the integrity of the capital markets by expanding access to critical information needed to make informed investment decisions. Learn more at www.newconstructs.com

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

Jotopr.com

SOURCE JOTO PR