Magna5, a national managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and compliance services provider, is partnering with JOTO PR Disruptors™ to amplify a new market message: mid-market and regulated organizations are facing enterprise-level technology, cyber, compliance, and AI risk without enterprise-level internal resources.

TAMPA, Fla., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, compliance requirements intensify, and organizations become more dependent on secure, reliable technology, Magna5 has joined forces with JOTO PR Disruptors™ to reposition managed IT from a back-office support function into a foundation for business resilience.

“Mid-market companies are being asked to defend against the same cyber, AI, and compliance risks as large enterprises, but most do not have enterprise-sized IT teams. Magna5 is exposing that gap, helping organizations stop treating IT as a reactive cost center and start treating it as a resilience strategy.” - Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors

JOTO PR Disruptors™ signed Magna5 because its model aligns directly with the agency's Anti-PR® philosophy of championing companies that solve urgent operational problems in crowded markets with substance, proof, and differentiated expertise. Magna5 is not just an outsourced help desk. It is a strategic managed IT and cybersecurity partner that helps organizations protect operations, support users, reduce risk, maintain uptime, and navigate increasingly complex compliance environments.

"Mid-market companies are being asked to defend against the same cyber, AI, and compliance risks as large enterprises, but most do not have enterprise-sized IT teams," said Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. "Magna5 is exposing that gap, helping organizations stop treating IT as a reactive cost center and start treating it as a resilience strategy."

From Outsourced Help Desk to Strategic Resilience Partner

As cyber, compliance, AI, and uptime pressures intensify across the mid-market, JOTO PR's strategy will position Magna5 as the partner helping organizations move from IT complexity to operational resilience. The campaign will spotlight Magna5's work with regulated and uptime-dependent industries, including non-hospital healthcare, the Defense Industrial Base, financial services, legal, manufacturing, education, construction, government, and professional services.

"Organizations need more than tools. They need the people, processes, and around-the-clock expertise to keep technology secure, reliable, and aligned with business risk," said Bob Farina, CEO of Magna5. "We help clients move from complexity to clarity by acting as an extension of their team, strengthening IT operations, improving cybersecurity maturity, and supporting compliance readiness."

National Scale, Compliance Discipline and 24/7 Cyber Readiness

The company brings national scale with responsive, high-touch service through a hub-and-spoke model that combines regional client relationships with shared operational depth. The company provides 24/7/365 operations and security monitoring, a U.S.-based Security Operations Center, managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, backup, disaster recovery, and compliance support under one partner.

The company has also earned recognition for its growth and industry recognition. Magna5 serves more than 1,300 businesses, has completed ten acquisitions since 2017, earned CMMC Level 2 certification in 2025, and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year. Its work is especially relevant for organizations that have limited internal IT or cybersecurity staff, operate in regulated or data-sensitive industries, and need a partner capable of supporting both daily operations and long-term resilience.

"The conversation has moved beyond whether companies need IT support," Helms continued. "The real question is whether their technology partner can help them survive ransomware pressure, compliance complexity, AI governance risk, talent shortages, and uptime demands. Magna5 is built for that reality."

About JOTO PR Disruptors™

JOTO PR Disruptors™ is the Anti-PR® agency behind some of the fastest-growing tech and innovation brands in the U.S. By applying crisis management techniques and modern media algorithms, JOTO PR creates third-party credibility campaigns that produce measurable results and build undeniable market influence. Learn more at www.jotopr.com

About Magna5

Magna5 is a national managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and compliance services provider serving small and mid-sized businesses, mid-market organizations, and regulated industries across the United States. Magna5 helps organizations operate securely, reliably, and efficiently by managing critical IT infrastructure, protecting networks and data, supporting users, and delivering 24/7/365 monitoring and response. Learn more at www.magna5.com

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

Jotopr.com

SOURCE JOTO PR