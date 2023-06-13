Houston Acupuncture Announces New Clinic Opening

HOUSTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Acupuncture is pleased to announce the opening of their new clinic in the Greater Houston area. This physician owned practice offers acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine treatments to the Houston, Bellaire, and Meyerland communities and beyond. "We are excited to offer patients the benefits of Eastern medicine and Chinese herbal therapies, which results in an integrated approach to healthcare," said Dr. David Cherian, the clinic's owner, board-certified physician and licensed acupuncturist.

Dr. Cherian obtained his Doctor of Medicine at University of Texas McGovern School of Medicine and has practiced in Houston since 2012. He also obtained a Master of Science in Oriental Medicine degree at American College of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine. With a unique approach of combined Eastern and Western medicine, Dr. Cherian uses acupuncture and herbal therapies to treat patients suffering from a variety of conditions.

"I believe that Eastern medicine can be beneficial in the treatment of chronic pain, insomnia, fatigue, and menstrual disorders, among many others," Cherian continued. The new clinic offers acupuncture services for some heart related issues, COPD, IBS and other GI issues, liver and gallbladder problems, metabolic disorders, joint discomfort and sports injuries, headaches and migraines, and kidney stones.

For some patients, visits can last up to two hours and generally include information intake, an examination, herbal tea administration, an acupuncture session, and rest. A regimen of herbal tea use at home may be prescribed for further benefit. Dr. Cherian believes both acupuncture and herbal medicine are built on key principles of Chinese medicine and work together to achieve desired results.

"Being a part of the Houston community for the last ten years has been a privilege. Giving back by opening the clinic to serve my neighbors is a great honor and I am looking forward to helping people take back control of their quality of life," Cherian concluded.

Houston Acupuncture and Primary Care is proud to serve patients in Greater Houston, Bellaire and Meyerland with the benefits of acupuncture services and Chinese herbal therapies. These therapies are proven effective for a variety of issues, including sports injuries, fertility issues, metabolic disorders, Fibromyalgia, GI issues, chronic pain, migraines and more. Visit www.houstonacupuncture.com to learn more.

