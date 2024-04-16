Houston Airports, TRAX Analytics, and Aunt Flow Pioneer Groundbreaking Partnership to Enhance Passenger Experience

HOUSTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Airports, in collaboration with TRAX Analytics and Aunt Flow, proudly announces a groundbreaking initiative set to revolutionize passenger amenities at airports. Houston is taking a pioneering step in the aviation facilities industry by introducing free-vend period product dispensers from Aunt Flow, seamlessly integrated with TRAX Analytics' SmartRestroom system for real-time data monitoring.

The strategic partnership between Houston Airports, TRAX Analytics, and Aunt Flow represents a commitment to prioritize passenger well-being and convenience, setting a new standard for airports globally.

The free-vend period product dispenser from Aunt Flow is an innovative solution aimed at providing free, sanitary, and easily accessible high-quality period products for airport guests at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), and William P. Hobby Airport (HOU). Recognizing the importance of these supplies, Houston Airports is taking proactive steps to exceed expectations by ensuring a continuous supply through real-time monitoring with TRAX Analytics—just as they do with other bathroom necessities like toilet paper and paper towels.

TRAX Analytics' SmartRestroom system will be seamlessly integrated with Aunt Flow's dispensers, allowing for live monitoring of fill levels on the organic cotton pads and tampons. This integration ensures that dispensers are promptly replenished, eliminating the possibility of guests encountering empty dispensers and being left without the supplies they need. The implementation of this connected system marks a significant leap forward in enhancing passenger comfort and sets Houston Airports apart as an industry leader in providing thoughtful, comprehensive, and inclusive amenities.

"We are proud to team up with TRAX Analytics and Aunt Flow to bring this groundbreaking solution to airport guests, setting a new standard in the airport experience," said Liliana Rambo, Chief Terminal Officer for Houston Airports. "We're prioritizing our guests' needs, ensuring they have convenient access to essential amenities whenever they need them, making their travel experience smoother and more comfortable."

The real-time data insights provided by TRAX Analytics will not only facilitate efficient replenishment but also enable predictive analysis, ensuring a proactive approach to passenger needs. This collaboration reflects Houston Airports' dedication to staying ahead of industry trends and exceeding customer expectations.

"We are excited to continue to contribute our expertise in data-driven solutions to enhance the passenger experience at Houston Airports," said Tracy Davis, Founder and CEO of TRAX Analytics. "This addition to our TRAX solution at Houston Airports showcases the power of technology to create more responsive and guest-centric environments."

Aunt Flow, known for its accessibility, high-quality comfortable period products, and commitment to inclusivity, aligns perfectly with the Houston Airports' guest promise to provide a comfortable welcoming environment for all passengers.

"As a company dedicated to menstrual equity and access, Aunt Flow couldn't be more proud of this partnership with Houston Airports and TRAX Analytics bringing free-vend period products to the country's fourth largest airport system," said Claire Coder, Founder and CEO at Aunt Flow. "Together, we are setting a precedent for airports around the world to prioritize the well-being of their menstruating guests."

This collaborative effort signifies a transformative moment in the aviation industry, highlighting the importance of leveraging technology and proactive measures to enhance passenger experiences. As Houston Airports leads the way in embracing these advancements, Aunt Flow and TRAX look forward to other airports following suit in providing inclusive and accessible amenities for all guests.

ABOUT TRAX ANALYTICS

TRAX Analytics is the leading provider of data-driven solutions for janitorial and restroom management. Our janitorial suite of solutions transforms the way facilities manage cleanliness by leveraging data and cutting-edge technology to create the most efficient janitorial procedures. TRAX's solutions are found in large and small facilities, and supports facility management providers nationwide. www.traxinsights.com

ABOUT AUNT FLOW

Aunt Flow is making the world better for people with periods. The first full solution to help businesses, schools, and other organizations stock their bathrooms with free and accessible tampons and pads, Aunt Flow's patented free-vend dispensers allow companies to provide organic cotton menstrual products at no charge to all menstruators using their facilities. The woman-owned company has dispensers currently installed in more than 30,000 bathrooms across the U.S. and growing. Committed to inclusivity, transparency, advocacy, and accessibility, the brand has donated more than 5 million period products to nonprofits that supply products to menstruators who need them. www.goauntflow.com

