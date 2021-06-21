Houston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Announces $100K in Scholarships and Awards to 40 Houston Area Students

HOUSTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 each were recently awarded by the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. The recipients included 31 graduating high school seniors and nine college students who will enter or continue to attend 22 colleges and universities in Texas and across the U.S. Several scholars will be attending nine Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

HAC recognized scholarship winners in a virtual ceremony during May Week, the annual observance highlighting academic and professional achievements that emphasize the importance of higher education. As an organization deeply rooted in public service with a focus on the Black community, the scholarship funds were distributed at a critical time of need for recipients.

"The need for financial assistance was even greater this year because of the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our community," said HAC President Jona Sargent. "We are extremely honored and proud to address the need and enable several deserving students to continue their paths to success in life."

HAC also awarded $500 gift cards to 15 Houston area adolescents who successfully completed the chapter's year-long youth enrichment programs: EMBODI (Empowering Males to Build Opportunities for Developing Independence) and the Dr. Jeanne L. Noble GEMS (Growing & Empowering Myself Successfully). Both programs are designed to address educational, social, and emotional needs of African-American girls and boys through learning and civic engagement activities that help strengthen character, build relationships, develop leadership skills, make healthy lifestyle choices, prepare for college, and plan for professional careers.

Since 1997, hundreds of high-achieving students have received more than $1 million in HAC scholarship awards. HAC hosts a Jazz Soiree every December to raise funds for scholarships. Due to the pandemic, however, the 2020 event was transformed into a successful virtual campaign that garnered numerous individual donations at tiered levels: $1,000 Celebrity Waiters, $500 Crimson & Cream, $250 Rubies & Diamonds, $150 Violets & Pearls, $100 Home & Heart, and $50 Sisterhood.

Houston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was chartered in 1927 as the first Houston-area chapter of the not-for-profit, public service sisterhood. With a financial membership of more than 500 college-educated women, HAC continues its 94-year legacy of community service, educational scholarships, and social advocacy in Houston.

