Houston American Energy Update

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) today provided an update on recent activities on its U.S. Permian Basin acreage.

In Yoakum County, TX, the Frost #2-H frac has been completed and the well is expected to go on production within a week. Houston American Energy holds an 18.6% working interest in the well.

In Hockley County, TX, the total acreage block has been increased from 5,871 acres to 6,336 acres. Houston American Energy owns 20% of the block. The operator has informed us that drilling operations are planned to commence on September 18, 2020. The projected measured depth is 10,500' with a 5,224' lateral length.

Based in Houston, Texas, Houston American Energy Corp. is a publicly-traded independent energy company with interests in oil and natural gas wells, minerals and prospects. The company's business strategy includes a property mix of producing and non-producing assets with a focus on the Permian Basin in Texas, Louisiana and Colombia.

The timing of operations, success of operations ultimate well depth and lateral length are subject to numerous risk factors, including our dependence upon third party operators and suppliers to perform within the planned time frame and within budget and the availability of rigs and services necessary to conduct drilling operations, among other risks described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

