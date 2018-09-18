Houston Area Community Organizations Invite Volunteers to Join NIH's Landmark Precision Medicine Research Effort

HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- This week, organizations throughout Houston will host the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Journey, a traveling, hands-on exhibit that raises awareness about the All of Us Research Program. Led by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), All of Us is an unprecedented effort to gather genetic, biological, environmental, health and lifestyle data from 1 million or more volunteer participants living in the United States. The program's ultimate goal is to accelerate research and improve health.

All of Us seeks to transform the relationship between researchers and participants, bringing them together as partners to inform the program's directions, goals and responsible return of research information. These efforts include building trust among populations historically underrepresented in research. All of Us aims to reflect the rich diversity of the U.S. to help ensure that each community is included in studies that lead to improved health for future generations. Participants will be able to access their own health information, summary data about the entire participant community and information about studies and findings that come from All of Us.

"All of us are unique, but today we live mostly in an era of 'one-size-fits-all' medicine," said Eric Dishman, director of the All of Us Research Program. "I'm alive today because of precision medicine and I think everyone deserves that same opportunity no matter the color of your skin, your economic status, your age or your sex or gender. In other words, it will truly take all of us."

"The future of medicine will be treatment and prevention tailored to the individual. But that future will only be realized with the engagement of diverse communities in efforts such as the All of Us Research Program," said Jane L. Delgado, PhD, MS, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health.

Several All of Us partners, including Community Council, Delta Research and Educational Foundation, Día de La Mujer Latina, National Alliance for Hispanic Health, and National Baptist Convention, USA, Incorporated will be hosting the Journey at community events across Houston from October 27th through November 11th, 2018. Other All of Us program partners in Houston include Black Greek Letter Consortium, Centerlink, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), National Hispanic Council on Aging, UnidosUS, WebMD, W. Montague Cobb/National Medical Association, and YMCA of Greater Houston.

Visit joinallofus.org/en/journey for information about where to find the All of Us Journey exhibit in Houston. To learn more about the program, please visit JoinAllofUs.org. You can also join the conversation on social media using the hashtags #JoinAllofUs or #ParticipaEnAllofUs.

SOURCE National Alliance for Hispanic Health

Related Links

http://www.healthyamericas.org

