Houston Area Gains 3rd Rally House Location in Humble

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a leading specialty retailer of sports apparel and merchandise, is excited to announce the opening of its newest store, Rally House Deerbrook Marketplace, in Humble, Texas. This will be the companies third storefront location to open in the Houston area this year. Find Rally House Deerbrook Marketplace near Eastex Fwy Rd and Geoffrey Ct, next to Ulta.

This new location in Deerbrook Marketplace is part of Rally House's ongoing efforts to bring premium sports gear and local merchandise to fans across the country. "Rally House is thrilled to open our Deerbrook Marketplace location and reach even more Houston sports fans in the area," said Aaron Johnson, Rally House's VP of Marketing Strategy. "We're dedicated to providing fans with the best selection of sports gear and local products, whether they're cheering on their favorite teams or celebrating the culture of this incredible city."

Rally House Deerbrook Marketplace will offer a comprehensive selection of officially licensed apparel, accessories, and gifts from popular Houston area sports teams, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets, Dynamo, Houston Cougars and more. Rally House's product offering is ever-changing, creating a pleasant shopping experience during every visit. The company is constantly restocking their shelves with best sellers and new arrivals, ensuring that there is new product to browse every week.

Pairing with the officially licensed team merchandise, Rally House Deerbrook Marketplace will also carry a great assortment of locally inspired gifts celebrating the best of Texas and Houston landmarks, destinations, and rich history. The local Houston and Texas selection will include merchandise like t-shirts, drinkware, home décor, headwear and more. Rally House takes great pride in being connected to the local communities they are in, proven by the unique designs and products offered at Rally House Deerbrook Marketplace.

Opening right in time for football season, the staff at Rally House Deerbrook Marketplace is excited to welcome customers in-store to shop their outrageous product selection. Customers can visit Rally House Deerbrook Marketplace store page and follow the Instagram (@rally_house) and Facebook (@RallyHouse) for updates and current store information.

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 225+ locations across 21 states.

