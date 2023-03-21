Houston Area Parking Guidance Systems, Inc Announces Opening of Latest Office Location

The Company's Sixth Office to Service Mid-Atlantic Region Customers and Continued Growth

HOUSTON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parking Guidance Systems, LLC (PGS), the nation's leading reseller and installer of INDECT parking guidance systems, recently announced the opening of its sixth office to better serve customers in the Mid-Atlantic region. The new location will function as a parts, service, and sales office.

"Our business was built upon providing unprecedented customer service. In the Mid-Atlantic market, we have over 20,000 parking spaces currently being monitored by INDECT's industry-leading parking guidance technology, some of which have been installed since 2015," said Chandrea Frantz, PGS President and CMO. "Collectively, with INDECT USA, it is imperative that we provide prompt and detail-oriented customer support," she added.

"At INDECT, we truly believe the secret to success is to have strong local support after the sale. PGS is our largest partner and has built a reputation, not only for its installation quality but for its excellent customer service, as well," said Stephen Evans President of INDECT USA. "Their expansion into the Mid-Atlantic region is a prime example of what they do best, which is to be responsive to our customer's needs."

Located in Sterling, Virginia, the new office is conveniently located near some of its larger customer locations, including Tyson's Corner Center, Reston Town Center, and MGM National Harbor. PGS has wasted no time getting acclimated to the market, quickly installing the INDECT parking guidance system within two mixed-use developments in the area, monitoring over 5,000 spaces, and is under contract to monitor an additional 7,000 spaces across five different Mid-Atlantic locations.

Long-time PGS Project Director, Luis Chapa, will manage the new office. "Luis has been our go-to guy for most of our new office start-ups," added Derek Frantz, Vice President of Business Development at PGS. "His project management, communication and follow-through abilities during all phases of the project have helped us develop strong relationships with our clients."

Newest Location:

Parking Guidance Systems, LLC

21620 Ridgetop Circle

Suite 170

Sterling, VA 20166

About PGS

PGS specializes in providing tailored guidance solutions for a range of parking needs. With more than 30 years of combined experience in the parking industry, PGS works directly with its clients to increase utilization, improve safety, maximize efficiency, optimize occupancy and boost revenue. To learn more about PGS please visit www.parkingguidancesystems.com.

