Houston Area Urban League and Park Street Homes Break Ground on Legacy Oaks at Bland Street

A New Model for Attainable Homeownership and Neighborhood Revitalization in Houston's Urban Core

HOUSTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new phase in Houston's housing landscape begins as the Houston Area Urban League and Park Street Homes officially break ground on Legacy Oaks at Bland Street, a carefully designed residential community designed to expand access to homeownership and revitalizing the historic Acres Homes neighborhood.

As affordability continues to challenge working families, Legacy Oaks stands as a strategic and community-centered solution. The development will introduce 23 single-family homes on a five-acre infill site, providing high-quality, affordable housing that reflects the character and scale of the surrounding neighborhood.

This milestone project demonstrates how nonprofit organizations, private developers, and community leaders can collaborate to create pathways to ownership while restoring underutilized land in urban communities.

A Different Approach to Urban Development

Legacy Oaks is not just another housing development. It is a model for restorative development, focused on building within existing neighborhoods rather than expanding outward. Through prioritizing infill development, Park Street Homes is helping cities like Houston maximize land use, preserve community identity, and increase access to homeownership opportunities.

Through Park Street Homes' partnership with the Houston Area Urban League, the project restores community trust and engagement, while delivering development expertise and an expandable approach to building attainable housing.

How Park Street Homes Is Addressing the Housing Gap

Park Street Homes continues to lead with a model that focuses on real solutions for working families:

Strategic Partnerships That Deliver Results – Collaborating with nonprofits, municipalities, and investors to unlock land and create housing opportunities in urban neighborhoods

– Collaborating with nonprofits, municipalities, and investors to unlock land and create housing opportunities in urban neighborhoods Homes Designed for Real Life – Offering thoughtfully planned residences that balance livability, quality, and affordability

– Offering thoughtfully planned residences that balance livability, quality, and affordability Design Without Compromise – Building homes that are durable, attractive, and consistent in quality across all price points

– Building homes that are durable, attractive, and consistent in quality across all price points A Scalable Model for Impact – Developing a repeatable framework that can be implemented in cities nationwide

The Urgency Behind Expanding Homeownership

Homeownership remains one of the most effective pathways to building long-term wealth, yet access continues to decline for many working families, particularly in urban communities.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the national homeownership rate is approximately 65 percent, but that number drops significantly in underserved communities and among first-time buyers. At the same time, rising home prices and interest rates have pushed affordability to some of the lowest levels seen in decades.

Housing affordability remains a growing concern nationwide. Recent data from the National Association of Realtors shows that less than 30 percent of households can afford a median-priced home, compared to over 50 percent just a few years ago. Additionally, the United States faces a housing shortage estimated at more than 3 million homes, further limiting access for working families.

The economic impact is significant. Studies show that even a 1 percent increase in homeownership rates can generate billions in economic activity, including job creation, local spending, and increased property tax revenue. Homeownership is also closely tied to stronger communities, with higher ownership rates linked to increased neighborhood stability, improved educational outcomes, and lower crime rates.

Developments like Legacy Oaks directly address these challenges by creating attainable, for-sale housing in established neighborhoods. By expanding access to homeownership, the project supports economic mobility, strengthens communities, and helps close the wealth gap in meaningful and measurable ways.

A Mission Rooted in Community

Park Street Homes was founded on the belief that affordability and quality should go hand in hand. With a focus on restoring opportunity in underserved communities, the company continues to build a national platform centered on equitable development and long-term impact.

"Park Street Homes was founded on the belief that homeownership should be accessible to more families, particularly in the urban communities that have historically been underserved. Through partnerships with organizations like the Houston Area Urban League, cities, and mission-aligned investors, we are building a national platform focused on restoring neighborhoods and expanding opportunity through homeownership."

About Park Street Homes

Park Street Homes is a mission-driven homebuilder focused on delivering affordable and entry-level housing in America's urban core. By working at the intersection of nonprofits, cities, and private capital, the company creates high-quality housing that expands access to homeownership while revitalizing communities.

For media inquiries, or to schedule an interview with Kevan and Ayesha Shelton are available for both in-person and Zoom interviews—please contact Innovating Marketing Group at [email protected] or call 346-980-9062.

Press Contact:

LaToya Hurley

346-980-9062

https://www.innovatingmarketinggroup.com/

SOURCE Park Street Homes