Houston Artist and Investment Expert Team up to Honor One of America's Greatest Painters, Thomas Cole

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- America needs an epic narrative and that is why internationally recognized artist, Allan Rodewald has partnered with Christopher Manske, author of The Prepared Investor, to honor one of America's greatest painters and landscape artists, Thomas Cole.

Rodewald and Manske honor Cole (1801-1848) whose fame first grew after capturing the haunting beauty of the Catskill wilderness. A fellow of the National Academy, Cole established his rural studio in Catskill, New York and, in the winter of 1835-1836, he labored at one of his most popular works, "The Course of Empire." Painted for his patron, Luman Reed, the series details the transition of civilization in five scenes. Perhaps because Reed wished to hang the pieces in a location which constrained the artist, the casual observer notes a great leap from the second painting, Arcadian State, to full Consummation in the third.

A stage of coalescing, growth, and construction supports the transition Cole described and Manske has commissioned Rodewald to interpret it in a complimentary piece entitled, Compounding. The symbolism of Compounding will focus on growth with themes related to building, creation, and advancement. Much of the composition will be active construction of structures found in the third painting. Ultimately, Compounding highlights the development and growth of society.

"Cole himself was drawn to this theme, even if he did not specifically paint it," said Rodewald. Manske explains, "As it happens, Cole was inspired to name the series The Course of Empire because of a particular poem written by the namesake of the University of California's Berkeley, Bishop George Berkeley who lived in the early 1700's. Entitled Verses on the Prospect of Planning Arts and Learning in America, the poem alludes to five different empires rather than the phases of one civilization."

The underlying themes of growth, development and advancement ring clear throughout the poem. Cole knew that Berkeley's main message was that history had five parts and that the last, fifth part, was the rise of America. Berkeley suggests this last era – the growth and animation in the West – will be the best of the five. While Berkeley's poem does not translate to mean only five scenes describe the changes of a single empire, it does offer a resounding message centered on growth, change, and inspiration.

In 2021, look for the unveiling of Compounding, a respectful tribute to one of America's greatest painters, Thomas Cole, and his iconic series, The Course of Empire.

About Allan Rodewald

Houston abstract artist, Allan Rodewald has earned international acclaim for his dynamic and expressive abstract, contemporary and fine artworks prominently featured in collections and galleries worldwide. Rodewald holds a BFA in drawing and painting from Siena Heights University in addition to studying his craft in Florence, Rome, and Venice. Today, Allan's works are featured in collections the world over and, in his own town, he completed the spectacular 7'x70' mural in Houston's historic City Hall. For more information, visit www.allanrodewald.com.

About Christopher Manske

Over his long investing career, Christopher Manske has helped many financial insiders and industry leaders to include Wall Street analysts, retiring investment advisors, and federal judges. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Manske has been praised, published, or quoted in The Wall Street Journal, Reader's Digest, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes, Financial Advisor Magazine, and more. He's most known for challenging Wall Street's approach to crisis in his book, The Prepared Investor, which has been compared to Malcolm Gladwell's Outliers because both books ask readers to look at a well-known topic from a new angle. Outside finance, Manske enjoys history and recently completed an award-winning restoration of a downtown building originally built in 1910. For more information, please visit: www.manskewealth.com/book.

SOURCE Manske Wealth Financial

Related Links

http://www.manskewealth.com/book

