Houston Attorney Bryant Fitts Named Personal Injury Super Lawyer in 2026

For the fourth consecutive recognition cycle, Bryant Fitts of Fitts Law Firm, PLLC, a Houston insurance claims attorney, has earned a place among Super Lawyers' elite, as he was recognized by his industry and peers as a Top Rated personal injury Super Lawyer for 2023-2026. This distinction builds on more than a decade of peer-recognized excellence and reflects a career defined by fighting denied insurance claims on behalf of Houston homeowners and property owners.

A Legal Foundation Built on Hard Work

The Super Lawyers selection process is a rigorous, peer-influenced and research-driven system that honors only the top 5% of attorneys each year. This recognition builds upon Mr. Fitts' earlier distinction as a "Rising Star" by the same Super Lawyers brand from 2012 to 2017, demonstrating a sustained career of high achievement spanning more than fifteen years representing policyholders across Houston and the surrounding areas. An active member of the legal community, Mr. Fitts is affiliated with the Houston Trial Lawyers Association, the American Association for Justice, and the Texas Trial Lawyers Association. His dedication to Houston insurance dispute clients is further reflected in his "Superb" rating on Avvo, another respected legal rating platform.

"My son asked me what I did for a living and I told him that we put people's lives back together," said Mr Fitts. "Most people contact us when they are down and out. So when people find us, they need help, they need help fast, and they need experienced help and they need people to communicate with them."

The values that drive Mr. Fitts' legal practice were instilled long before he set foot in a courtroom. Growing up in Katy, Texas, Mr. Fitts learned persistence early earning enough money as a child to purchase his own go-cart after his father challenged him to pay for it himself. That same work ethic was reinforced through years spent helping his parents run their Houston marble and tile company, where he learned the fundamentals of business from the ground up. Those formative experiences and the do-it-yourself determination his parents modeled remain the foundation of who he is both as a Houston insurance attorney and as a father of four. To learn more about Fitts Law Firm or review resources to help with your insurance dispute, visit https://fittslawfirm.com/.

Fighting Denied Insurance Claims for Houston Homeowners and Property Owners

This recognition comes at a perfect time as Texas homeowners are facing an increasingly hostile claims environment. According to a Houston Chronicle analysis, nearly half of Texas home insurance claims were closed without payment last year, a pattern that has left countless policyholders without the compensation they are contractually owed. It is precisely in this environment that experienced, tenacious legal representation matters most.

With nearly two decades of experience, Mr. Fitts focuses on helping Houston homeowners and commercial property owners fight back against denied insurance claims, underpaid claims, and bad faith insurance practices. When insurance companies wrongfully deny or undervalue legitimate claims, particularly storm damage, roof damage, and flood-related property losses, Mr. Fitts works to hold them accountable. His broader practice spans personal injury claims, premises and product liability litigation, industrial disasters, class actions, and toxic torts.

His background and credentials include:

Education : B.S. in Advertising, University of Texas at Austin (1999); J.D., South Texas College of Law (2003)

: B.S. in Advertising, University of Texas at Austin (1999); J.D., South Texas College of Law (2003) Bar Admissions : State of Texas; U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas

: State of Texas; U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas Career : Began practice at Dehay & Elliston (2003); founded Fitts Law Firm (2006)

: Began practice at Dehay & Elliston (2003); founded Fitts Law Firm (2006) Recognition : Super Lawyers Rising Star 2012–2017; Super Lawyers 2023–2026; Avvo "Superb" rating

Beyond homeowner and commercial property insurance disputes, Mr. Fitts brings experience in some of the most technically demanding litigation in the country. He is among a small number of attorneys to have personally prepared birth defect pharmaceutical cases for trial, including a group of sixty cases that settled just minutes before opening statements in Philadelphia. He has litigated matters involving Yaz, Trasylol, Transvaginal Mesh, and SSRIs, and his industrial disaster work includes the BP Refinery Explosion in Texas City, the IP Paper Mill explosion in Vicksburg, the Imperial Sugar Mill explosion in Savannah, and the Williams Olefins explosion in Geismar.

Fitts Law Firm is a Houston-based civil litigation, insurance recovery, and personal injury law firm serving clients throughout the United States. The firm is committed to maximizing client recoveries through strategic advocacy, trial experience, and relentless preparation. Whether pursuing complex civil litigation or standing up to powerful insurance companies, Fitts Law Firm leverages experience, skill, and grit to hold individuals and corporations accountable. In addition to complex civil litigation, Fitts Law Firm represents individuals dealing with serious injuries and denied, delayed, or underpaid insurance claims. The firm's insurance and personal injury attorneys work tirelessly to secure proper medical care when necessary and pursue the full financial compensation clients are entitled to under the law. Whether you have been injured in a car accident, harmed on the job, or wrongfully denied property or casualty insurance benefits, the firm examines your policy, handles negotiations with adjusters, and aggressively advocates to maximize your damages. Insurance companies handle claims every day—the firm ensures clients have an experienced professional fighting on their side. Fitts Law Firm offers confidential consultations and represents clients on a contingency-fee basis, no fees unless a recovery is obtained. Fitts Law Firm is located at 4801 Richmond Avenue, Houston, Texas 77027 and they can be contacted via 713-300-0467 or at their website https://fittslawfirm.com.

