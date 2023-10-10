Houston Attorney John Strasburger Selected as Benchmark Litigation Star

Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger partner honored among world's top litigators

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas trial attorney John Strasburger, name partner in the Houston-based law firm Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP, is recognized as a Litigation Star in the 2024 edition of Benchmark Litigation, widely regarded as the definitive guide to the world's leading litigation firms and lawyers.

This is Mr. Strasburger's 13th selection as a Litigation Star based on his commercial litigation, bankruptcy and product liability and recall work for some of the world's largest companies, mid-market companies and high net worth individuals.

A preeminent bet-the-company lawyer, he has tried jury and non-jury cases as lead counsel in state and federal courts across the nation, earning a demonstrated track record of success in the prosecution and defense of numerous high-profile complex commercial disputes.

Licensed in Texas and New York, his practice regularly involves commercial litigation, product liability defense, bankruptcy litigation, trade secret and restrictive covenant litigation, energy related litigation, physical and financial trading disputes, complex insurance disputes, environmental and mass tort litigation, and sensitive internal investigations. His practice also includes corporate-governance matters.

Litigation Stars is the latest honor for Mr. Strasburger, whose work has consistently earned recognition from The Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers and Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America.

Benchmark Litigation's ranking determinations are the result of extensive independent research that involves in-depth interviews with private practice lawyers, in-house counsel and clients, and casework analysis. More information, including the full list of 2024 honorees, can be found at www.benchmarklitigation.com.

About Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger     
Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP is a Houston-based business trial and transaction firm focused on providing impactful, cost-effective solutions to complex disputes and transactions requiring careful attention, extensive experience and a high level of sophistication.     

