Houston Attorney Stephen Loftin of Hicks Thomas Earns ABOTA Membership

Mr. Loftin, whose commercial litigation practice involves energy, insurance coverage, product liability and personal injury matters, values being admitted into the invitation-only ABOTA organization. ABOTA's guiding principle is to foster improvement in the ethical and technical standards of practice in the field of trial advocacy as well as the protection of the constitutional vision of equal justice for all Americans and the civil justice system.

"Civility and professionalism, hallmarks of ABOTA, are important to me and I'm honored to be part of this organization that seeks to preserve the right to trial by jury that is central to the American judicial system," he said.

A graduate of the University of Houston Law Center, with a B.A. from the University of Texas, Mr. Loftin is a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation and the Houston Bar Association. He has earned recognition among the top business litigation attorneys in Texas Super Lawyers. He is a member of both the State Bar of Texas and the Oklahoma Bar Association.

Comprised of lawyers who have tried a minimum of 10 civil jury trials to conclusion, ABOTA dedicates itself to the preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials. The Texas chapter, known as TEX-ABOTA, is comprised of 16 local chapters and serves as a consolidated voice of more than 1,300 members.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation with offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont and Amarillo, Texas, and Sacramento, California. The firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

