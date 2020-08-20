Houston Attorneys David Bissinger, Jason Williams Honored Among Best Lawyers in America

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David Bissinger and Jason Williams, co-founders of Houston-based Bissinger, Oshman & Williams LLP, have been recognized among the nation's top attorneys by The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest legal guide in the United States.

"This is a firm built upon securing successful courtroom results for clients, and recognition such as Best Lawyers indicates that our peers have taken notice of that work," said Mr. Williams.

Mr. Bissinger and Mr. Williams are honored in the 2021 Best Lawyers guide for their work in commercial litigation. The 2021 edition marks the first time that Mr. Williams has earned Best Lawyers recognition; Mr. Bissinger is a repeat honoree.

"I can say without hesitation that Jason is one of the finest litigators I know," said Mr. Bissinger. "I am proud to practice alongside him and am pleased to see him receive this well-deserved recognition."

Mr. Bissinger represents clients in litigation related to energy and technology matters, securities, corporate fiduciary, executive compensation, banking, and real estate. A former chairman of the Houston Bar Association's Securities Litigation and Arbitration Section, his practice also includes work as an arbitrator in commercial disputes.

Mr. Williams' practice focuses on energy, corporate fiduciary, securities, and construction litigation. A former chairman of the Houston Bar Association's Securities Litigation and Arbitration Section and co-chair of the LegalLine Committee, he also serves on the board of Houston Achievement Place.

As the oldest peer-review attorney guide in the country, Best Lawyers is also one of the most respected. Selection is based upon a comprehensive review of nominees by lawyers within the same geographical region who share a practice focus, with final selections made by the Best Lawyers research team.

About Bissinger, Oshman & Williams LLP

Bissinger, Oshman & Williams LLP is a Houston-based business trial and transaction firm focused on providing impactful, cost-effective solutions to complex disputes and transactions requiring careful attention, extensive experience, and a high level of sophistication. For more information, visit http://www.bowllp.com.

