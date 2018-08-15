Houston Attorneys from Hicks Thomas Named to 2019 Best Lawyers in America

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyers John B. Thomas, Robin Harrison and Paul Mitchell of the Texas-based litigation boutique Hicks Thomas, LLP, have earned recognition in the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, a leading peer-review attorney guide.

All three lawyers were honored for their commercial litigation skills, representing defendants and plaintiffs from a diverse group of industries. Mr. Thomas earned additional recognition this year for his intellectual property litigation work. Mr. Harrison also was recognized for the fifth year in a row for his expertise in oil and gas law.

Hicks Thomas boasts seasoned trial and appellate lawyers with a broad spectrum of expertise covering construction, energy, environmental law, securities litigation, insurance defense, intellectual property, fiduciary duty and product liability matters. Clients range from major oil companies to individual business owners and investors.

To learn more about the Hicks Thomas team, visit http://www.hicks-thomas.com/team/.

Mr. Thomas, who co-founded the firm more than two decades ago, was recognized for his trial work on behalf of both plaintiffs and defendants. His courtroom prowess has been profiled in the national legal news publication Law360.

Mr. Harrison, also recognized by Chambers USA's guide to business lawyers, is board certified in civil trial work by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He represents plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of industries in commercial and business tort disputes.

Mr. Mitchell is known for his extensive track record of representing exploration and production companies, pipelines, and refineries in all types of commercial disputes.

Attorneys selected for the Best Lawyers guide are chosen based on nominations and peer review from other lawyers in their geographical regions who share the same practice areas. Those nominees are then reviewed by the publication's research team for final selection.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation with offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont and Amarillo, Texas, and Sacramento, California. The firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

