Houston Back on Track partners bring career and soft skills training to Houston workforce

Greater Houston Partnership job recovery initiative continues to build partner network

HOUSTON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Back on Track, the job recovery initiative of Greater Houston Partnership, has partnered with some of the largest community, education and employer partners, including Memorial Assistance Ministries, WorkFaith and Primary Services to empower and employ the Houston workforce. The initiative is currently welcoming new partners into the program to broaden access to services across the city.

Houston Back on Track works with community, education and employer partners to guide Houston towards a diverse and inclusive workforce.

"Our Houston Back on Track partners are integral in what we do, and we are grateful for the time and resources they invest in Houston," said Greater Houston Partnership Director of Regional Workforce Recovery, Carl Salazar. "The economy continues to have a profound impact on individuals and families, and our employment and community partners are working hard to counteract that impact around the city, placing people into new careers and offering soft skills training, education and personal support."

The Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers reports inflation rose 6.4% nationwide from February 2022 through January 2023. Each employer partner, including Houston Methodist, Mustang CAT, Cintas and more, are addressing employment gaps across Houston. Salazar says many are hiring right now and are seeking candidates who are ready and eager to learn hands-on from experienced trainers.

While Houston Back on Track places people into meaningful careers alongside its partners, the underlying needs and realities facing the workforce of Houston are pertinent. Its community partners offer wraparound services, including transportation and childcare assistance, food pantries, financial planning, education and other resources.

Houston Back on Track has helped more than 4,000 clients launch their career journeys. You can be next. To start your journey towards a new career, visit the "Get Started" tab on the website. Look for an email from a representative from Houston Back on Track with in 48 business hours, Monday-Friday. If you are interested in becoming a Houston Back on Track partner, fill out the "Become a Houston Back on Track Partner" form on its website to be contacted.

About Houston Back on Track

Houston Back on Track is an employer-led job recovery initiative developed by the Greater Houston Partnership and Boston Consulting Group with a mission to help Houstonians affected by the pandemic and the current economic climate get back into the workforce. By partnering with community and education organizations and area employers, Houston Back on Track provides access to short-term training, certification programs and career coaching, offering job seekers the confidence and tools to find a new, rewarding career.

SOURCE Houston Back on Track