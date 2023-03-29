Houston-Based Boutique Firm PMR Law Celebrates 10 Years of Service

Trial firm reflects on decade of award-winning verdicts, legal industry accolades

HOUSTON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial law boutique Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke LLP, or PMR Law, is celebrating its 10th anniversary serving clients in personal injury and complex litigation matters throughout the state of Texas.

Founded in 2012 by managing partners Tej Paranjpe and Raj Mahadass, PMR Law has built and sustained its reputation as a force to be reckoned with, securing award-winning verdicts and repeat legal industry recognition along the way.

Name partner Ben Ruemke joined the firm in 2016 and helped take PMR Law to new heights, expanding practice areas and enhancing success on behalf of clients. The firm is celebrating a decade of service in Mr. Ruemke's honor, following his sudden passing in 2021.

"Achieving this milestone is such a rewarding accomplishment and speaks to the depth and success of our team," said Mr. Paranjpe. "We are looking forward to the next 10 years with a continued focus centered around our clients' needs."

Over the last decade, PMR Law has handled a range of complex litigation matters such as antitrust, class-action, business disputes, insurance and commercial litigation. The firm also specializes in personal injury cases involving motor vehicle accidents, construction accidents, defective products and premises liability. Currently, the firm is involved in cases against large corporations such as Apple and Ford Motor Company.

"I am very proud of our team and what we have accomplished over the last decade," said Mr. Mahadass. "We have tried and won cases against some of the best lawyers and biggest companies in the country and secured large, favorable settlements for our clients. We look forward to continuing the fight for justice."

PMR Law was recently named Houston's best personal injury firm for the second consecutive year by Texas Lawyer's "Best of" listing. In addition, Mr. Paranjpe and Mr. Mahadass were recently honored in the 2022 edition of Texas Super Lawyers and the 2022 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers legal guides, the latest recognition in the firm's long list of industry accolades.

Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke LLP or PMR Law is driven by compassion and focused on results. The firm has helped thousands of clients receive the compensation they deserve in personal injury litigation and business disputes. PMR Law's priority is to provide personalized attention, professionalism, and tireless representation.

