Houston Based Business Technology Provider Datavox Opens New North Texas Facility

Serving businesses of all sizes across the state of Texas, DataVox specializes in advanced technology solutions including audio visual, cloud solutions, data center and network infrastructure, network cabling, network technologies, phone systems, access control and security cameras, and Managed IT support services.

"DataVox has built a strong reputation among Houston businesses as a leader in the technology field," said DataVox President, Alan Ferguson. "We are committed to continuously adapting to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to providing trusted technology solutions that keep businesses running from day to day. This expansion represents a significant opportunity to provide that same impeccable service to even more customers in the North Texas region."

With more than 200 industry-leading technology partners, they are well positioned to serve businesses with advanced technology solutions tailored to suit their individual needs. "The additional capacity created with this new facility will allow us to respond quickly to the needs of our growing customer base with DataVox's signature 24/7 customer service," said Ferguson.

The new location is located at 5049 Edwards Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76109.

