Houston-Based imaware™ Partners With HALO Diagnostics To Launch Prostate Cancer Screening And Diagnosis Approach

Houston-based testing and screening provider imaware™ is partnering with HALO Diagnostics (www.halodx.com) to promote early detection and connect patients to the latest advances in prostate cancer diagnostics and treatment solutions. imaware™ offers a self-collected testing solution for men to learn their PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) level and assess their prostate cancer risk while also decreasing doctor-patient interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"COVID-19 has caused fewer men to be screened and diagnosed for Prostate Cancer, and we believe that by offering fast and accurate, home-based screening, along with a path to diagnosis with HALO Diagnostics we can help men stop progression of prostate cancer," said imaware™ Cofounder Jani Tuomi. "Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is a timely reminder for men to assess their risk, and screen from the comfort of their own home."

imaware™ has partnered with HALO Diagnostics, whose primary focus is to advance diagnostic technology development and increase access to unique life-changing treatment solutions. The HALO Diagnostics partnership is an example of the imaware™ bundled approach to healthcare by offering self-collection and testing to support traditional diagnostics and clinical care.

HALO Diagnostics uses Laser Focal Therapy (focal laser ablation) for the treatment of prostate cancer. In June of this year, the company released interim 10-year results from its Phase II 20-year clinical trial for prostate laser focal therapy in patients with localized prostate cancer. Over 170 men, 45-years or older diagnosed with low-to-intermediate risk or recurrent prostate cancer, volunteered to participate in the study. The results are impressive: less than 1% infection, less than 1% erectile dysfunction and less than 1% incontinence – compared to conventional whole gland prostatectomy which has a risk of up to 50% erectile dysfunction and 25% urinary incontinence. These results, along with a 100% prostate cancer-specific survival rate, are an encouraging development for men looking for a prostate cancer therapy option with a lower risk of side effects.

Overall cancer patient screening and disease management has decreased by as much as 74% during the COVID-19 pandemic with prostate cancer encounters specifically down nearly 50%. imaware™ aims to improve prostate cancer screening and management, as early screening has been shown to improve prostate cancer mortality by as much as 40%. Prostate cancer is a leading cause of cancer deaths for men. In the U.S. alone, 2.9 million men live with prostate cancer, there are about 190,000 new cases and 33,000 deaths yearly. One in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime and today one in 41 men will die of prostate cancer and African American men have 2.5 times the risk. (According to cancer.org)

imaware™ offers an at-home Prostate Cancer Test which enables testing for PSA biomarkers. The test can be purchased through www.imaware.health for $69. The test is processed in a CLIA-certified lab and results are reviewed by a physician before being communicated to the patient within an average of seven days.

About HALO Diagnostics:

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, HALO Diagnostics leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning, along with the latest in advanced imaging and diagnostic biomarkers to deliver more holistic diagnostic insights and significant improvement in patient experience and outcomes. A foundational element of this combination is the creation of the HALO Diagnostics' Center of Innovation, formerly known as Desert Medical Imaging, in Indian Wells, CA. The center helps fulfill HALO Diagnostics' mission of improving human health and well-being via local and easy access to advanced diagnostics and image-guided therapy options. For more information visit www.halodx.com/prostate

About imaware™

imaware™ is a Houston, Texas based digital health platform, offering access to advanced and precise testing that empowers individuals with remote screening and monitoring of their health. imaware™ has provided an essential healthcare service to thousands of Americans for conditions such as COVID-19, cardiovascular disease, prostate cancer, and autoimmune disorders. Learn more at imaware.health.

