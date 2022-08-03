Houston-Based Inprint Celebrates 40 Years in the Literary Arts

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inprint, Houston's premier literary arts nonprofit organization, today shared that it has reached its 40th anniversary as a resource for creatives across the city. The milestone reflects the organization's commitment to the community, serving more than 15,000 readers and writers across literary pursuits. Inprint prides itself on fostering a community of creatives with workshops, readings, literary events, and other programs that attract authors and patrons from across the globe.

Founded in 1983, Inprint was conceived as a resource for readers and writers helping Houston continue to rise in prominence as a city known for its rich literary history. Collaborating directly with the University of Houston's PhD in Spanish with a concentration in creative writing program, Inprint supports emerging authors in their pursuits by providing them with not just a community within which to thrive, but also fellowships, awards, and employment assistance, totaling more than $4 million to date.

Run strictly by volunteers until 1991 when funding made it possible to retain a full-time staff, Inprint has relied heavily on donations and volunteers within the community. Anonymous gifts and a variety of fundraising activities have helped the organization succeed in nurturing an inclusive and deeply involved literary community in the greater Houston area. Inprint's Writers Workshops have been named by the Houston Press as the best place for aspiring writers, offering an in-depth and intimate creative experience for participants looking to hone their skills.

Inprint has flourished in its 40-year history under the guidance of a number of pivotal leaders, including past president Franci Neely and current board chair Marcia West. The torch will be passed to another community leader during the anniversary festivities, with Mary S. Dawson serving as Inprint's new board president. Each of these three women has served more than 15 years in support of the organization.

"Through its 40 years of promoting, praising and prizing the diversity of literature, Inprint has become an internationally renowned literary light," said former president and philanthropist Franci Neely. "Serving as Inprint's board president was my singular honor, working with Rich [Levy, the executive director] and Krupa [Parikh, an associate director] and Marilyn [Jones, an associate director] in the atmosphere of grace and wit and warmth they created. My life is richer for it. Congratulations, Inprint, on your 40 years of extraordinary excellence."

The board of directors and advisory board work with the staff to oversee a wide array of programs in support of furthering creative endeavors for aspiring writers. This also includes coordinating and ensuring the success of the Inprint Poets & Writers Ball, which brings together philanthropists like Neely alongside creatives to celebrate Inprint's work in the literary arts.

Inprint is a nationally recognized nonprofit literary arts organization connecting and nurturing readers and writers in Houston. Inprint House is located in the heart of Houston's Museum District, where it continues to serve the city's creative arts communities with accessible, equitable arts education, workshops, and programming. Its programs support and engage readers and writers of fiction, poetry, and creative nonfiction. Learn more at www.inprinthouston.org .

