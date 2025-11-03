HOUSTON-BASED KARBACH BREWING CO. UNVEILS NEW HOLIDAY BEER

Yuletide Confessions available while supplies last across Texas retailers and at brewery

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Karbach Brewing Co. has released Yuletide Confessions, the newest limited-edition winter warmer in the brewery's acclaimed F.U.N. Series.

Available while supplies last across Texas retailers and at Karbach's Houston brewery through the end of December, this malt-forward seasonal brew arrives just as temperatures finally begin to drop across the Lone Star State.

Crafted as a nod to classic English brewing traditions, Yuletide Confessions showcases Karbach's brewing expertise with a complex blend of rich English malts, including oats, barley and rye.

The 7.2% ABV winter warmer pours deep brown with distinctive notes of toffee, biscuit and a touch of rye spice. Fermented with traditional English ale yeast, the beer delivers a gentle fruity character and smooth, warming finish perfect for holiday gatherings. It pairs exceptionally well with glazed ham, gingerbread desserts and pecan pie.

"With Yuletide Confessions, we've leaned into Old World techniques and ingredients to create those rich, warming flavors that make the holiday season special," said Karbach Brewing General Manager Chris Meyer. "Our F.U.N. Series gives our team the creative freedom to push boundaries and craft limited-time, small-batch releases that deliver something genuinely unique to our Texas beer lovers."

Karbach's F.U.N. Series — an acronym for "Effing Unbelievable Nectar" — is a rotating collection of seasonal, small-batch beers sold in limited-edition can designs. Previous F.U.N. Series releases have included Dunkels & Dragons, Hoplectic and Rhubarbed, with each available for approximately three months.

Beer lovers who want to try the new brew are encouraged to act quickly. F.U.N. Series releases are known to sell out fast as devoted craft beer fans snap up limited quantities.

About Karbach Brewing

Founded in Houston in 2011, Karbach Brewing Co. is one of Texas' largest and most decorated craft breweries. Home to the state's No. 1 traditional IPA with Hopadillo and No. 2 blonde with Love Street, Karbach has earned international recognition for its creativity and variety, offering bold flagships and seasonal favorites alike. Beyond the beer, Karbach's Houston campus features a lively biergarten, two restaurant concepts and community events that embody the brewery's spirit: fearless craft, unbridled fun and a taste for bringing people together. Karbach Brewing Company is where bigger things are always brewing. To learn more, visit karbachbrewing.com or follow @KarbachBrewing on social.

