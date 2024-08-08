Houston-Based Marble Capital Surpasses $2.5 Billion Assets Under Management

HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marble Capital, a Houston-based investment advisory firm, has surpassed $2.5 billion in assets under management (AUM), with an estimated AUM of $2.53 billion as of Q2 2024.

The firm, founded in 2016 by David Oelfke, Adam Allen and Matthew Rotan, invests exclusively in multifamily properties with a focus on ground-up developments and acquisitions in high-growth U.S. markets. Since its inception, the firm has allocated capital to over 180 multifamily properties (~48,500 units) and established partnerships with ~100 sponsors and ~80 lenders nationwide.

Over the past eight years, Marble Capital has built a team of 30+ highly qualified professionals in Houston, Austin and Dallas.

Most recently, the firm secured a $300 million commitment from one of the nation's largest university endowments. Marble has utilized this newest commitment, along with $1.9 billion in capital raised via five closed-ended and open-ended discretionary funds, to become one of the most active preferred equity investors in the country.

"Our flagship funds are focused on investing defensively, and we are pleased to have assembled a portfolio of preferred equity investments with downside protection which we believe are positioned to produce attractive returns in an otherwise tough environment for real estate owners," said co-founder, Adam Allen.

Today, the firm is actively investing common equity in acquisitions of existing properties to take advantage of the recent pullback in asset values.

"We're opportunistic by nature, being defensive in recent years when others are being greedy, and greedy in times like today when others are being cautious. This has led us to buying assets over the last 6-12 months, investing below replacement cost at valuations 20-30% below peak values of 2022," commented co-founder David Oelfke.

About Marble Capital

Established in 2016, Marble Capital manages $2.5 billion in AUM across a series of private equity funds. The company provides flexible capital solutions for multifamily real estate developers and operators across the United States and has invested in or committed capital to ~48,500 multifamily units across $11.4 billion in transactions. Marble Capital is headquartered in Houston, TX and is managed by a group of accomplished real estate professionals with 150 years of combined experience in real estate finance, capital markets, development and operations. For more information, please visit https://marblecapitallp.com

