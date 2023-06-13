Houston-Based Marketing Agency 9thWonder Selected for the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™

HOUSTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based media and creative business firm 9thWonder Agency announced today that it has been selected by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work as one of the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ 2023.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas list, Great Place To Work® surveyed more than 100,000 employees at eligible companies. Via the Trust Index™ Survey, employees shared honest, anonymous feedback about their experience by responding to several statements and answering various questions about their time with the organization.

"The 9thWonder team is proud to receive this acknowledgement that reflects our dedication to the thriving, collaborative environment we've always strived to foster," said Josh Okun, 9thWonder President. "This accolade motivates us to continue delivering exceptional results and inspire others to redefine greatness both in and outside of their workplaces."

This will be the fourth honor 9thWonder has received by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work, previously having been awarded Great Place to Work 2022 and 2023 as well as Fortune Best Workplace in Advertising and Marketing 2022.

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Texas," said Alyson Shontell, Fortune Editor-in-Chief. "They are leading their industries in employee satisfaction, a critical metric for success in a period of economic uncertainty."

To view the full list of Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas 2023 winners, visit greatplacetowork.com.

For more information on 9thWonder Agency, visit 9thWonder.com

About 9thWonder 

9thWonder is a minority-owned independent marketing agency comprised of diverse thinkers committed to harnessing the power of difference. 9thWonder has offices spanning North America, South America and Asia, with capabilities including: brand strategy, media planning, creative, research, digital strategy and development, public relations, social media and more. With clients across a wide-range of industries, 9thWonder knows how to market to a diverse America and generate real marketplace results. 

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million survey responses received. Of those, more than 100,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List, and this list is based on their feedback. To be eligible, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas. Read the full methodology.

