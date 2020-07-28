Houston-based Mattress Firm selects Ticket to Dream Foundation to receive donation from NEST

HOUSTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEST, a leading integrated facilities management company on the frontlines of helping the retail industry resume operations amidst the pandemic, announced they are donating funds to charities across the country. The beneficiaries will be selected by NEST's clients to support local charities in cities where their partners are based. Houston-based Mattress Firm selected Ticket to Dream Foundation to receive a share of the donation.

NEST manages more than 59,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada. Since mid-March, they have focused on reopening stores that were closed due to the pandemic and implementing new innovative strategies in the areas of janitorial, HVAC, curb-side pickup and operational procedures in response to COVID-19. Through their "NEST Nurtures" philanthropic program, NEST is committing over $70,000 to charities in 2020.

"During this unprecedented time in our nation, we want to work with our partners to give back to their local communities and support charities who are doing important work right now," said NEST CEO, Rob Almond. "Ticket to Dream Foundation is a worthy cause that is focused on helping foster kids around the country."

As stores are reopening, NEST is working with retailers to decrease facility management expenses and streamline their operations. They are developing industry leading analytics to provide full program transparency and deliver industry-leading program insights. Almond's focus is for NEST to work alongside clients to find strategies that will return consumer confidence.

About NEST

NEST is the pioneer of the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) industry in the United States and Canada since 1994. NEST's Integrated Facilities Management solution pairs financial acumen and business analytics with a strategic consultative approach. Real-time data, reporting and analytics technology empowers business leaders and facility management teams with the informed insights that enable them to make smarter decisions. To learn more about NEST, visit enterNEST.com or follow NEST on LinkedIn.

