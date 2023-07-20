Houston-based MSSP Achieves SOC 2 Audit Certification, Demonstrating Unwavering Commitment to Data Security and Client Trust

HOUSTON, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PC.Solutions.Net (PCSN), a leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) based in Houston, proudly announces the successful completion of its SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) audit, reaffirming its dedication to uncompromising data security and client-centric practices.

The SOC 2 certification is a testament to PCSN's unwavering commitment to implementing stringent security controls and safeguarding the integrity, availability, confidentiality, and privacy of client data. Conducted by one of top 5 independent auditing firm Baker Tilly, the rigorous examination scrutinized the company's systems, processes, and infrastructure against the strict criteria set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

"We are thrilled to achieve SOC 2 certification, which underscores our tireless efforts to provide exceptional security services to our valued clients," said Nadeem Azhar, Owner at PCSN. "This accomplishment demonstrates our commitment to maintaining the highest industry standards and continually improving our security posture."

By successfully completing the SOC 2 audit, PC.Solutions.Net has demonstrated its ability to proactively identify and address potential security risks, implement robust security controls, and ensure the confidentiality and privacy of client information. This certification reinforces the trust and confidence that clients place in PCSN as their strategic security partner.

As one of the few MSSPs in Houston, Texas to achieve SOC 2 certification, PCSN sets itself apart from competitors by providing industry-leading security services that adhere to stringent regulatory and industry standards. Clients can be assured that their critical assets are protected by cutting-edge technologies, highly skilled experts, and a steadfast dedication to maintaining the highest level of data security.

The Benefits of SOC 2 Compliance:

By successfully completing the SOC 2 audit, PC.Solutions.Net offers our clients several compelling advantages:

1. Enhanced Data Security: SOC 2 compliance demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding your data. Our comprehensive security measures ensure that your information remains protected from unauthorized access, theft, or compromise.

2. Increased Trust and Confidence: The SOC 2 certification is a testament to our dedication to maintaining the highest level of data security. It provides assurance to our clients that their sensitive information is handled with the utmost care and responsibility.

3. Competitive Edge: By choosing PC.Solutions.Net, clients gain a distinct advantage over competitors who may not possess the same level of security controls. SOC 2 compliance showcases our commitment to excellence and positions us as a trustworthy partner in navigating the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

4. Regulatory Compliance: Many industries have specific compliance requirements. With SOC 2 certification, PC.Solutions.Net ensures that our services meet or exceed regulatory standards, providing our clients with the confidence that their operations align with industry-specific requirements.

PCSN remains committed to continuous improvement and further enhancing its security practices. The SOC 2 certification serves as a stepping stone towards future achievements and provides a solid foundation for expanding its services to meet the evolving needs of clients in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

About PC.Solutions.Net:

PC.Solutions.Net is a leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) headquartered in Houston, Texas. With a team of experienced cybersecurity professionals, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including threat detection, incident response, vulnerability assessments, security consulting, and more. PCSN is committed to delivering exceptional security solutions that safeguard clients' digital assets and protect against emerging cyber threats.

