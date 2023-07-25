Houston-Based PMR Law Welcomes Attorney Austin Ningneng Xu

Addition expands firm's civil litigation practice

HOUSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial law boutique Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke LLP, or PMR Law, is pleased to announce the arrival of personal injury attorney Austin Ningneng Xu.

Mr. Xu expands the firm's growing civil litigation practice. With extensive insight into both trial and appellate matters, Mr. Xu is a fierce advocate for those who are injured by the negligence of others. His practice focuses on a wide range of civil litigation and personal injury matters such as car and truck wrecks, defective products, workplace accidents, premises liability and others.

"Austin's experience has given him a great understanding of the legal system, and we view that as a huge asset," said firm co-founder Raj Mahadass. "We are excited to have his mind and expertise as part of our growing team of skilled attorneys."

Born and raised in China, Mr. Xu pursued higher education prior to his legal career, earning bachelor's and master's degrees. He then earned his J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center. Early in his career, Mr. Xu clerked at the 157th District Court with Judge Tanya Garrison and the Texas First Court of Appeals with Justice Evelyn Keyes before joining PMR Law.

Mr. Xu holds active memberships in organizations such as the Houston Trial Lawyers Association and the Houston Bar Association, further demonstrating his commitment to the legal profession and community.

"I am excited to join a group of renowned attorneys who have a reputation of success in the courtroom," said Mr. Xu. "I look forward to collaborating with the entire team and to keep up the fight for justice on behalf of our clients."

Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke LLP, or PMR Law, is driven by compassion and focused on results. The firm has helped thousands of clients receive the compensation they deserve in personal injury litigation and business disputes. PMR Law's priority is to provide personalized attention, professionalism and tireless representation.

