Houston-based Transformation Coach Launches Nationwide Virtual Coaching Program for Newly Single Women

HOUSTON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based transformation and transition coach, Carrie Saks, has launched her first nationwide virtual group coaching program "Cocktails and Coaching: The Most Fun You'll Ever Have Transforming Your Life." The 12-week virtual group program geared towards newly single women is set to kick off mid-May.

The three-month journey focuses on self-care, self-confidence, happiness and connection, as well as forming a powerful support network with a group of ten women. In addition to 12 weeks of interactive trainings, there will be opportunities for live coaching as well as a one-on-one strategy session. Topics will include: getting unstuck and breaking through fears that hold you back, quieting your inner critic, identifying core values and your life's purpose, shifting your mindset, making quick yet careful decisions, setting realistic goals, learning the power of saying no, boosting your self-confidence, understanding the energy behind your words, prioritizing self-care and more.

"This program has been a dream of mine to connect newly single women from all over the country with other dynamic women to form a soul tribe, support network," said Carrie Saks, founder of Carrie Saks Coaching, LLC. "So many women I have met have some limitation preventing them from getting out in the evenings. For some it's working long hours or family obligations. For others, it can be a physical limitation or simply being too tired. That is why I created this program so that any woman who has a phone, tablet, laptop or computer to plop on their couch, pour a virtual (or real) cocktail, kick back and get a chance to learn, grow and connect with other women."

There are only 10 spaces available, and one slot will be given to someone in need. For more information, visit www.cocktailscoaching.com or www.carriesakscoaching.com.

Carrie Saks is a Certified Professional Transformation and Transition Coach and Founder of Carrie Saks Coaching, LLC. Through coaching, Carrie helps women answer the question, "Now what?" and make positive changes in their lives as they navigate transitions. She utilizes a powerful coaching methodology from the Institute for Professional Excellence in Coaching—a fully accredited program by the International Coach Federation. In addition to her private coaching practice, Carrie hosts workshops and is available for speaking engagements.

