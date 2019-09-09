Houston-Based WorkLodge Giving Away $60,000 in Office Space to Local Nonprofits through IGNITE By WorkLodge Event

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkLodge, a locally owned coworking company on a mission to "change lives" announced its second annual 'Office Giveaway' where local nonprofits (501c3s) can network, gain exposure, be part of a weeklong philanthropic event and ultimately, win free office space for an entire year. This is one way WorkLodge puts their core value, "be generous," into practice, by investing into our local non-profit community.

IGNITE By WorkLodge for Non-Profits, is the anchor of WorkLodge's Gabriel Week, "5 days in November built around the philanthropic work being done in our local community and beyond," according to WorkLodge Founder, Mike Thakur. "Our goal has always been to inspire, encourage and ignite our community of entrepreneurs to think beyond themselves for the greater good of those around us."

Gabriel Week, named after WorkLodge's primary non-profit partner, The Gabriel Foundation, strives to shine light on the overlooked in society and who are unable to help themselves. Through building children homes, fighting human trafficking, bringing clean water to thousands and feeding those in need, The Gabriel Foundation is flying the flag to bring more awareness to how businesses of any size can help.

The IGNITE By WorkLodge competition is open to local, registered 501c3 organizations with ten or fewer full time employees. After submitting an application, the chosen non-profits will be featured on social media where they can be voted on by WorkLodge members and the community at large. Selected finalists enter a Pitch event where they will make a presentation to a panel, explaining how free workspace will enable them to "change more lives".

The application period for non-profits (and voting via social media) is October 1st through 31st. Finalists will be announced by November 1. IGNITE By WorkLodge Pitch Night will be held at 2 locations. Houston: 25700 I-45 N Suite 400, The Woodlands, TX 77386 AND simultaneously at our Design District location, 1500 Dragon St., Suite 160, Dallas, TX 75207 on Thursday, November 14th from 6:30pm to 8:00pm.

WorkLodge was founded in 2015 to help entrepreneurs build and fuel their dreams through the creation and curation of creative, energizing workspace fused with exceptional and unrivaled service. Learn more at www.worklodge.com and www.ignitebyworklodge.com.

SOURCE WorkLodge

Related Links

http://www.worklodge.com

