Houston-based Wright Close & Barger Attorneys Rank Among Nation's Best

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight trial and appellate lawyers with Houston-based Wright Close & Barger LLP have earned recognition in the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the nation's oldest peer-review legal guide.

Name partners Thomas C. Wright, Howard L. Close and Jessica Zavadil Barger are among the honorees, along with appellate partners Wanda McKee Fowler and Russell Hollenbeck, and litigators Justin Campbell III, Kenneth Fair and Randall Owens.

Best Lawyers is recognizing Mr. Close in two practice areas, commercial litigation and personal injury defense work. Mr. Wright and Ms. Barger were selected for their appellate expertise, as were Ms. Fowler and Mr. Hollenbeck.

Mr. Campbell, of counsel, earned honors for his personal injury litigation on behalf of defendants, and firm partner Mr. Owens was selected for his commercial litigation practice. Mr. Fair, also a firm partner, is listed in Best Lawyers for the first time. He is recognized for his trial work involving trusts and estates.

The Best Lawyers in America selects honorees based on nominations from lawyers in the same practice areas and same geographic regions. Final selections are made by the editors.

Wright Close & Barger has built an impressive record of wins for a variety of business clients in trial courts and on appeal. Clients include companies in the construction, oil and gas, insurance, trucking, real estate and pharmaceutical industries. To learn more about the firm's representative cases, visit http://www.wrightclosebarger.com/our-practice/.

The firm is rated on the Best Law Firms list among the nation's top appellate practices by U.S. News – Best Lawyers. The firm also is ranked in the top tier of Houston law firms for its commercial litigation and personal injury defense litigation practices.

Wright Close & Barger Close LLP is a Houston-based civil trial and appellate firm handling complex trial and appeals work for clients across Texas. Our lawyers have a track record for achieving favorable resolutions in cases involving catastrophic personal injury, insurance coverage, intellectual property, oil and gas, product defects, commercial disputes, arbitration and mediation, trade secrets, and trust and estate litigation, among others. We also assist with pretrial motions, special evidence problems, challenges to expert witnesses, and the critical work on the court's charge to the jury. To learn more, visit http://www.wrightclosebarger.com/.

Media Contact:



Kit Frieden



800-559-4534



kit@androvett.com

SOURCE Wright Close & Barger LLP

Related Links

http://www.wrightclosebarger.com

