Houston-Based ZTERS Makes Second Appearance on Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year running, Inc. magazine has named ZTERS to its annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The family-owned company is completing a new headquarters in Cypress, Texas to accommodate the company's rapid growth. Despite the challenges faced in 2020, ZTERS has continued to add staff and expand service nationwide.

"I knew for certain there was a need for a company that really put the customer first. I also knew we would be a minnow in a huge ocean in terms of market size. It gave us, as a startup, lots of room to grow," said CEO Jon Farley.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"We have grown a lot and learned a lot in the last 10 years, but our goal is still the same: To provide the best customer service in the industry and the most inclusive set of services to meet the customer's needs," Farley said.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About ZTERS

Since 2009, ZTERS has provided top-rated waste solutions, including dumpsters, portable toilets, temporary fencing, storage containers, and portable offices to construction sites and commercial facilities. Family-owned and founded by a longtime waste industry professional, the company has a customer-first approach. Every project has a dedicated account manager who provides an upfront quote with no hidden fees. Learn more at www.zters.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc.

