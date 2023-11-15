Houston Chronicle Names Fathom's Encompass Lending Group a Winner of the Houston Metro Area Top Workplaces 2023 Award

News provided by

Fathom Realty

15 Nov, 2023, 16:42 ET

CARY, N.C., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, is proud to announce that it's subsidiary, Encompass Lending Group has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by the Houston Chronicle. The recognition is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by an employee engagement technology partner, Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Energage's National and Regional Top Workplaces awards are determined on quantitative employee feedback from the statements and demographic information collected from over 27 million surveys across over 70,000 organizations during the last 16 years. The complete list of 2023 Houston Chronicle Top Workplaces can be viewed here.

"Congratulations to Encompass Lending Group on being named a winner of the Houston Metro Area Top Workplaces 2023 Award by the Houston Chronicle. This well-deserved recognition reflects your unwavering commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture that empowers and values your dedicated team," said Marco Fregenal, CEO of Fathom Holdings, Inc. "Your success is a testament to the leadership and dedication of the entire Encompass Lending Group family."

"We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award for Encompass Lending Group (ELG). Our steadfast commitment to a supportive company culture where team members feel valued and recognized is at the heart of what we do best," stated ELG President Sean Varin. "This recognition, based on employee surveys, underscores the impact of our ongoing efforts and achievements at ELG. We are building an exceptional brand, and our dedicated ELG family are indispensable contributors to this endeavor."

About Fathom Holdings Inc.
Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Investor Contact:
Alex Kovtun and Matt Glover 
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
[email protected]

SOURCE Fathom Realty

Also from this source

Fathom Holdings Announces Leadership Succession Plan

Fathom Holdings Announces Leadership Succession Plan

Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating...
Fathom Holdings Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

Fathom Holdings Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.