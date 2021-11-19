Houston Chronicle Names H+M Industrial EPC a Winner of the Houston Metro Area Top Workplaces 2021 Award

PASADENA, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H+M Industrial EPC has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Houston Chronicle Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few. This is the seventh time the publication has awarded H+M a Top Workplaces honor.

"This Top Workplace award has always meant a lot to our organization, and we are thrilled every time we receive the honor. We are expanding in various ways and understand how important it is to keep our employees fulfilled by creating the best work culture we possibly can," stated Brandon Hogan, President and CEO of H+M Industrial EPC.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

About H+M Industrial EPC: H+M Industrial EPC has provided design/build services to the Energy and Chemicals industries along the Gulf Coast since 1988. The H+M vision is to be the preferred partner for EPC capital project services up to $50MM, providing trust, expertise, and efficiency. Uniquely, the company's engineering design, procurement, and construction services are all in-house which bolsters a unified approach that results in better deliverables for customers. http://hm-ec.com/

