Houston CityPASS Program Debuts Convenient Mobile Ticket Option

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston is the latest CityPASS® destination to launch a convenient mobile ticket option for travelers seeking discounted admission to the city's top attractions. Mobile tickets are delivered via email and can be easily saved to the buyer's mobile device or Apple Wallet. CityPASS, which has specialized in bundling admission to North America's marquee attractions for more than 20 years, now offers user-friendly mobile tickets for 12 of its 14 partner destinations: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle, Southern California, Tampa Bay and Toronto.

Space Center Houston is one of five top attractions travelers can visit with a Houston CityPASS ticket. Photo courtesy of Space Center Houston.

In addition to providing Houston CityPASS buyers with an on-the-go option (tickets can be purchased on the steps of an attraction and presented for entry just moments later), mobile tickets are delivered in the language the buyer selected when they first visited the CityPASS website. For international travelers, it is especially accommodating to have an end-to-end translated experience in the language of their choosing (language options include Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish).

The Houston CityPASS program, which saves travelers 47 percent off combined admission to five major attractions, includes prepaid entry to Space Center Houston, Downtown Aquarium, Houston Museum of Natural Science, a choice between the Houston Zoo or the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; and a choice between a Kemah Boardwalk All-day Ride Pass or the Children's Museum of Houston. The included tickets are valid over a period of nine consecutive days, beginning with the first day of use. 2019 Houston CityPASS prices: $62 for adults; $52 for children 3-11.

Mobile tickets work in the same manner as printed CityPASS ticket booklets, although, instead of scanning a printed ticket for entry, attractions will scan the visitor's mobile device. Both mobile tickets and printed Houston CityPASS ticket booklets can be purchased online at CityPASS.com.

About CityPASS: For more than 20 years, CityPASS tickets have been premier products for travelers who want to visit a destination's top attractions while enjoying significant savings. CityPASS tickets, which have a 97% customer recommendation rating, are currently available in 14 North American destinations: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Southern California, Tampa Bay and Toronto. To date, more than 22 million CityPASS tickets have been sold to savvy travelers. For more information, visit CityPASS.com.

Prices and program subject to change. CityPASS® is a registered trademark of City Pass, Inc., and the exclusive property of City Pass, Inc.

