Houston dermatologist develops new class of topical pain-relieving pharmaceuticals

News provided by

Moore Relief Dermaceuticals LLC

01 Sep, 2023, 07:38 ET

Moore Relief Dermaceuticals contain natural cosmetic ingredients that do not require OTC or prescription regulation. The products will launch and be available for purchase with an amazing launch special price reduction of 51% on www.moorerelief.com on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

HOUSTON, Sep. 01, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Milton D. Moore, a leading dermatologist and founder & CEO of Moore Unique Skin Care, LLC and Moore Unique Dermatology, has introduced two new products under the brand name Moore Relief Dermaceuticals: Moore Relief Pain Discomfort Lotion and Moore Relief Skin Revitalizing & Burn Lotion. Initially formulated as moisturizing treatments for eczema and other conditions that cause skin irritation. Moore Relief Pain Discomfort Lotion and Moore Relief Skin Revitalizing & Burn Lotion are fast-acting, effective therapies that help relieve neuropathic skin discomfort, and helps heal burn wounds.

Continue Reading
RENOWN NEUROLOGIST STATED, MOORE RELIEF PAIN LOTION IS THE BEST HE HAS USED IN 15 YEARS FOR PAIN AND NEUROPATHY
RENOWN NEUROLOGIST STATED, MOORE RELIEF PAIN LOTION IS THE BEST HE HAS USED IN 15 YEARS FOR PAIN AND NEUROPATHY

Both patent-pending Moore Relief Dermaceuticals products are formulated with moisturizing and anti-inflammatory agents such as aloe vera, extracts of algae, argan oil as well as other natural ingredients. These products use Dr. Moore's patented transdermal delivery system, which enables the active ingredients to be absorbed by the skin quickly. Each ingredient provides a unique contribution to the effectiveness of the products by cooling, moisturizing, and repairing damaged skin areas.

To review more product information and patient testimonials, visit WWW.MOORERELIEF.COM
MEDIA CONTACT: Taylor Walton (713) 476-1726 or John@mooreunique.com

SOURCE Moore Relief Dermaceuticals LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.