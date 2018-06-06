Houston Design/Build Firm KDW Completes Contract for Expansion of Texas Summer Camp

Known as the Ridge, the new 40-acre camp within Pine Cove's 700-acre property features 20 camper cabins; dining hall with offices, full-service kitchen and seating for 256 guests; gym with basketball, racquetball and weight room; and a two-story structure with meeting space, game room lounge and outdoor seating area.

KDW, which designed and built west Houston's Typhoon Texas waterpark, also coordinated the construction of a custom swimming pool and wake park where wake boarders are pulled on an open lake by cable. The camp also features a slick track designed for Go-Karts.

Located at 1237 Papa Bear Lane in Columbus, Texas, Pine Cove hosts summer camps, overnight youth camps, day camps, family camps and corporate retreats.

A full-service commercial and industrial construction company, KDW is a one-stop shop for development, design and construction services. Its Design/Build project delivery method helps organizations recognize exact costs, minimize risk and expedite project completion on new, expanded and renovated commercial and industrial facilities.

