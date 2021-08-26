Houston Driver Alleges Coverup in Fiery Red-Light Crash Involving Harris County Constable

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A private chauffeur who had to be cut out of his vehicle and flown to the hospital by helicopter ambulance has filed a lawsuit against Harris County and the deputy constable who caused the crash, accusing them of covering up the accident.

According to the lawsuit filed by Emmerick "E.J." Jacob, the deputy's reckless actions and excessive speed are to blame for the collision, which was so forceful that it caused Mr. Jacob's Cadillac Escalade SUV to roll over and left him with a punctured lung.

The Harris County Constable's office is refusing to release dashcam video and other relevant evidence, but video Mr. Jacob's lawyers obtained from a nearby gas station clearly shows Precinct 4 Deputy Ronald Rainey sped through a red light. The constable's office, which led the investigation into the accident, has gone to the Texas Attorney General's office to avoid responding to a public information request Mr. Jacob's attorneys filed.

"It seems pretty clear to us that the constable's office is trying to cover up for one of its own," said Ashish Mahendru, of Mahendru PC. "All we want to find is the truth."

The wreck occurred shortly after midnight on July 18 when Deputy Rainey ignored a red light while enroute to a call and drove through an intersection on Walters Road in north Houston. His patrol car struck Mr. Jacob's Cadillac Escalade, which had the green light and the right of way.

According to the lawsuit, Deputy Rainey "barreled through the red light at upward of 70 mph without taking any action to slow down or otherwise clear the intersection."

"There are serious concerns here," said attorney Darren Braun, who also represents Mr. Jacob and is himself a former police officer. "For starters, why is the constable's office conducting the investigation of a serious accident involving one of its own deputies? And how did the constable's office turn Jacob into a scapegoat when the evidence is so clear that he did nothing wrong?"

The case is Emmerick Jacob vs. Harris County, Cause No. 2021-53263, in the District Court of Harris County.

