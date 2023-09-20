Houston EdTech Startup, Guide App, Launches During SAG-AFTRA & WGA Strikes

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guide App, an innovative EdTech startup based in Houston, Texas, is proud to announce its official launch amidst the ongoing strikes by SAG-AFTRA and WGA. This groundbreaking social learning platform aims to revolutionize learning experiences for aspiring directors, actors, musicians, sound engineers, and writers, providing an alternative during these challenging times.

In a world where traditional methods of entertainment industry education are being disrupted, Guide is stepping in to fill the void. With a unique blend of bite-size curated courses, personalized coaching, and wrap-around services, Guide empowers filmmakers to develop their talents and skills in directing, acting, film production, and writing, all from the comfort of their own homes.

Amidst the strikes by SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and WGA (Writers Guild of America), the entertainment industry is facing unprecedented challenges. Productions are halted, and aspiring professionals find themselves at a standstill. Guide App offers a lifeline, enabling creators to continue their education and monetize their craft despite the industry's uncertainty.

Guide offers a growing library of curated courses created by active industry experts. Users can access short courses, comment notes, and start conversations with seasoned filmmakers. The platform embraces a wide range of topics, from sound engineering, acting techniques, and scriptwriting to audition preparation and character development.

Who Can Benefit:

Directors & Actors: Guide App offers a chance to refine directing and acting skills, practice monologues, and prepare for auditions.

Budding Writers: Writers can access courses on storytelling, screenplay writing, and character creation to enhance their craft.

Musicians: Musicians with a passion for creating videos can explore their interests and learn from emerging musicians.

Guide App is available online, accessible from anywhere with an internet connection. Users can create an account, apply to Guide's Icon program, subscribe to Icons, and interact with a community of like-minded creators.

Guide is committed to empowering creators with the opportunities and skills they need to succeed in the entertainment industry. In times of uncertainty, Guide is a beacon of opportunity and growth, offering an alternative path to achieving dreams and ensuring creators get paid.

"We believe that education shouldn't be paused, even in the face of industry challenges. Our platform exists to help aspiring filmmakers monetize their talent while providing them with the education, community, and experiences needed to thrive," said Tim Salau, Co-Founder and CEO of Guide.

Guide is an EdTech startup based in Houston, Texas, dedicated to transforming education in the entertainment and media industry. Since 2019, Guide has existed to equip every creator with the skills, mindset, and opportunities for a fulfilling career. Guide's platform offers bite-size courses and coaching for all creators, bridging the gap between talent and opportunity.

