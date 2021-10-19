Houston Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and now Author Bryce Thompson Debuts the Number 1 New Release in Entrepreneurship on Amazon

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 has been an exceptional year for Houston entrepreneur and philanthropist Bryce Thompson. On Friday, October 8, 2021, Bryce announced the release of his first book, MILLIONS: Accepted and Excepted, which he self-published and debuted on Amazon as the #1 new release in Entrepreneurship and #39 overall.

Bryce Thompson MILLIONS Accepted and Excepted - book cover

"I want to inspire others to recognize the revolutionary in the regular. I've felt the stings of racism and been subjected to the scrutiny and limitations of stereotypes and social constructs designed to box those who look like me into a life of poverty and mediocrity. I want Accepted and Excepted to give hope and assurance to all of those going through what I've been through," says Thompson.

In February 2021, through his IAMS Foundation (It'll All Make Sense), Thompson awarded ten students attending HBCUs $10,000 scholarships each. The students attended Howard University, Hampton University, Livingstone College, Morehouse, Bethune-Cookman University, Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M.

In May 2021, over 14,000 people from across the United States gathered in Miami, Florida at The Hard Rock Stadium for I Millennials 3, an "Edutainment" event that included motivational speakers sharing information on financial literacy and performances from megastars, DaBaby, Coi Leray and Sir Trilli. Without any sponsors or partnerships, Bryce Thompson's ability to lead and champion a community, shows why he is a Powerhouse in the business and financial arena.

At 25 years old, Thompson's resume is beyond impressive. A native of Missouri City, Texas, he attended Morehouse College, where he studied engineering with plans on working for a prestigious company in the field. However, his career interests took an entrepreneurial turn when he was introduced to cryptocurrency and investing. He began studying the industry and developed a skill for teaching others how to make profitable investments through emerging technologies.

Today, Bryce is not only fulfilling that promise to uplift others in need, but he is showing communities how to develop their own economic prosperity.

