Houston Event Planner to Kick Off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Pink Champagne Retreat

The Pink Champagne Retreat will empower women to overcome the challenges of an uncertain economy, raising a family, personal setbacks, and mental health. Women can expect to break free from negative mindsets, self-sabotaging behaviors, and unproductive habits that are holding them back from a fulfilling life.

"My goal is to give women peace of mind with action steps to achieve their goals," states event host, Helena Paschal. "Women can expect to learn stress reducing meditation techniques, goal setting strategies, and financial planning tools to take control of their time, thoughts, and finances."

Guests can anticipate a sacred experience with advanced yoga teacher and reiki practitioner, Ronda Thornton, founder of True North Wellness (TNTW) from Atlanta, Georgia. The personal development training sessions will be delivered by Houston based business owners with topics including:

Stress Reduction and Relaxation Techniques

How to Manifest to Create the Life You Want

How to Bounce Back from Setbacks

How to Make Your Business Idea a Reality

Financial Planning and Investment Strategies

The networking activities include a Paint and Sip Networking Party and an All-Black Dinner Party. Helena Paschal will release her new book, "Pink Champagne: Release the Pain and Pressure to Change Your Life," at the Sunday Pink Champagne Brunch with live music, inspirational speakers, and prizes. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Susan G. Komen Houston to increase awareness about the importance of early breast cancer detection.

To get tickets for the retreat or brunch, visit www.pinkchampagneretreat.com. To learn more about the event host, visit www.helenapaschal.com. To become a sponsor, call 404-386-4831.

