HOUSTON FIRST CORPORATION EARNS 2022 GREAT PLACE TO WORK CERTIFICATION™

DMO Receives Top Ratings for Job Satisfaction, Work Environment, and Employee Morale

HOUSTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston First Corp. (HFC) has earned the prestigious 2022 Great Place to Work® certification. This recognition is based solely on feedback provided by the company's employees and what they had to say about their experiences working at HFC, the official destination marketing organization (DMO) for Houston.

Highlights from the 2022 Great Place to Work® survey revealed that "75 percent of HFC team members say it's (HFC) is a great place to work compared to 57 percent of employees at a typical U.S. based company."

Additionally,"88 percent of HFC respondents said they were proud to tell others they work for Houston First Corp. while 91 percent responded that they felt pride in what the DMO has accomplished as a company."

"Results from The Great Places to Work® survey affirm a number of key factors that make Houston First Corp. truly a great workplace," Houston First Corp. President and CEO Michael Heckman said. "From the ethical and approachable demeanor of our management team to valuing HFC's unique and inclusive company culture, our team members know they are in an environment where they feel welcomed and are treated fairly, regardless of sexual orientation, race, or gender."

Mr. Heckman adds, "Achieving this certification also notes the level of commitment and dedication our team members have for the company. A motivated team is the reason Houston First Corp. can continue to effectively create value by promoting Houston as a great destination for visitors."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a share of the company's profits, and have a chance at a promotion.

"Being named one of the country's greatest places to work speaks to the resilience of our people. The past two years has been tough for everyone, everywhere, but despite the extreme blows and low morale felt by the entire tourism sector, Houston First Corp.'s leadership continued to demonstrate true grit and never lost sight of our mission," Houston First Corp. Board Chairman David Mincberg said. "I applaud the entire team for their ability to take risks, be transparent about the challenges they faced, and stepping up to accomplish something that ultimately helped move the entire company forward."

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. To read more about Houston First Corp.'s 2022 survey results, visit www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1364477.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ is not something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It is the only official recognition determined by team members' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Houston First Corp. is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

About Houston First

Houston First is the official destination management organization for the city of Houston. In addition, Houston First owns the Hilton Americas-Houston hotel, manages the George R. Brown Convention Center along with 10 city-owned properties and developed the Avenida Houston entertainment district. Learn more at HoustonFirst.com and VisitHouston.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

