Houston Healthspan Innovation Group Launches to Transform Regenerative Medicine Research and Development

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Healthspan Innovation Group is a new accelerator for early stage life sciences and biotech companies focused on the research, development and commercialization of new therapies and technologies in the expanding field of regenerative medicine.

The brainchild of CEO and Founder Dr. Ed Bosarge, a pioneer in advancing leading-edge life sciences projects, Houston Healthspan will offer start-up companies and joint-venture partners access to a world-class, multi-disciplinary team of professionals with expertise in biology, clinical disease, therapeutic delivery systems, finance and marketing. The accelerator also provides 10,000 square feet of highly developed lab space and technologies.

"From Day One, Houston Healthspan will play a significant role in shaping Houston's vibrant life sciences scene with its seasoned leadership and state-of-the-art facilities," said Bosarge. "Houston Healthspan may be a tipping point for the region's life sciences community."

Houston is rapidly becoming the "Third Coast" between famed biotech hubs Boston and San Francisco. Two of the accelerator's initial client companies are Rejenevie Therapeutics™, a developer of therapies for immune system restoration and age-related diseases, and Tissue Genesis, a creator of stem cell isolation technologies, such as the Icellator X®. The companies have relocated from New Jersey and Hawaii to advance their research and development.

"With two collaborator companies like Rejenevie and Tissue Genesis working out of our Houston Healthspan Bio Labs, we can offer significant resources and expertise for start-up and joint-venture partners to thrive and succeed," said Eric Schaeffer, Chief Strategy Officer for Houston Healthspan.

As part of the accelerator, Houston Healthspan Bio Labs houses the latest regenerative medicine technologies to assist with analytical testing. Large cleanrooms and cGMP cell culture workstations will be used for cell manufacturing, bioprocessing and therapeutic protocol development. The Bio Labs also can accommodate small-scale biologics manufacturing.

"Gaining access to lab space is a significant hurdle many start-up life sciences companies must overcome," said Dr. Steven Greco, Chief Science Officer for Houston Healthspan. "Our Bio Labs address this need and offer a compelling and ideal setting for start-ups and joint-venture partners to conduct pre-clinical studies and obtain valuable research services."

About Houston Healthspan Innovation Group

Houston Healthspan Innovation Group is a life sciences accelerator with a goal to enhance patient outcomes through the generation and development of novel therapies, products and services. The accelerator focuses on driving innovation with early stage life science partnerships and joint ventures pursuing regenerative medicine and immune restoration treatments. Houston Healthspan provides a diverse team of specialists with clinical, science, management, marketing, technology, financial and legal expertise. For more information, visit www.houstonhealthspan.com.

