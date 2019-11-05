Houston Heights' Business Owners Celebrated Female Entrepreneurs at Inaugural "The Women of 19th"

Featured Interviews:

Mary Wassef, Circa Real Estate (www.circahouston.com)

"I am honored to be among 35 of the women business owners on 19th Street in the Heights. Women who have chosen to create, not only their dreams, but jobs and opportunities for others. Women who have brought value and hope to the forefront of this community. This is where women have seized upon the moments of the last 45 years and built something that we can all be proud of in our community."

Alli Jarrett, Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Terrace (www.haroldsheights.com)

"It is an interesting phenomenon that 19th Street in the Heights has so many women owned businesses. Houston, in my opinion, is the most under-rated city in the USA and if one is going to start a business, Houston is a great place to do this and much of it is due to the diversity that we have as well as no zoning. Still, starting any business is not for the faint of hear. I am proud of all of the women whom own businesses on 19th. In our 300 block alone, I think we have 10 women owned businesses - that really is pretty neat."

Jessica Boyd, Tea Sip (www.teasip.com)

"You will struggle. You will also make mistakes. Don't dwell on this, learn what you need to learn and move on. Forgive yourself quickly, because you will have to. Be gentle with yourself. There's so much noise out there from the business and entrepreneurial world, everyone wants to show and tell you how to do things."

Erica DelGardo, Erica DelGardo Jewelry Designs (www.ericadelgardo.com)

"After immigrating to the US from Argentina as a teenager, I took a job babysitting for a young woman whose family owned several jewelry stores. After a short time, she invited me to work with her in her store instead. She told me, "I want you to learn this business. It has supported my family for generations, I think it can support yours as well.""

Bonnie Reay, Emerson Rose (www.shopemersonrose.com)

"Houston is beautifully diverse and accepting of women of all backgrounds in business. It is arguably one of the best places out there for women interested in starting their own businesses. I encourage any woman with a passion, idea, solution, or drive to start a business to consider Houston. In my experience, women support women."

Fiona Tolunay, Vanity Salon in the Heights (www.vanity-salon.com)

"Both of my parents immigrated to America in the late 1970s and built their own businesses from scratch. As a business owner, I've learned you have to keep learning, evolving, and adjusting yourself and the business. I've learned persistence and a strong backbone will get you far. You must find balance between an emotional, compassionate mind and a rational mind."

Allison Mattingly, Noted Paper Goods (www.noteddesignco.com)

"Being a business woman and a mom is incredibly challenging. Having a business partner who is also a mom is enormously helpful. We have become co-parents and work wives in both business and personal life. Our families are also supportive, making the personal sacrifice worth it. There is always a feeling of having to prove yourself; questioning that a man wouldn't get."

About "The Women of 19th":

Created in partnership by Circa Real Estate and Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Terrace, "The Women of 19th" was founded in 2019. This event features the inspiring female entrepreneurs dedicated to growing the local economy of Houston's Historic Heights Shopping District on 19th Street.

Circa Real Estate, owned and led by broker Mary Wassef, is Houston's local and nationally awarded brokerage. Dedicated to creating a culture of support for small businesses in their local community, it recently received a national award from PR News for community engagement, listening campaigns, and marketing. Located on 19th Street in the Heights, its property also hosts local artists as a commission-free art gallery. Learn more at www.circahouston.com.

