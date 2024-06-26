Houston Housing Authority, HUD Launch Groundbreaking Programs to Enhance Housing Mobility, Support Aging in Place

New initiatives expand services to reach more families and seniors, addressing needs with additional resources

HOUSTON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For an 83-year-old grandmother, a simple bathroom renovation means she can now shower safely without fear of falling. Across town, a young family is preparing to move to a neighborhood with better schools, a dream they never thought possible. These life-changing moments are becoming reality for many Houstonians, thanks to two new programs launched by the Houston Housing Authority (HHA), in partnership with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). With $6.25 million in funding, these initiatives are redefining what affordable housing means for vulnerable residents.

Houston Housing Authority President & CEO David A. Northern Sr. and HUD Regional Administrator Candace Valenzuela announce $6.25 million in new affordable housing programs for Houston, June 25, 2024. (Quincy Holmes) David A. Northern Sr. of Houston Housing Authority and Candace Valenzuela of HUD lead a group through 2100 Memorial after announcing the launch of two groundbreaking affordable housing programs, June 25, 2024. (Quincy Holmes) Houston Housing Authority's David A. Northern Sr. and HUD's Candace Valenzuela speak with attendees at 2100 Memorial during the launch of new housing programs, June 25, 2024. (Quincy Holmes)

The Housing Choice Voucher Mobility Services Program offers comprehensive support to families with Housing Choice Vouchers to expand their housing and neighborhood options, while the Older Adult Home Modification Program provides essential safety and accessibility modifications, enabling low-income seniors to safely age in place.

"These programs will significantly expand our ability to support those in need," said David A. Northern Sr., President and CEO of HHA . "One program provides mobility-related services to enrolled families, enhancing their housing choices and access to high-opportunity areas. The other assists low-income seniors by making essential home modifications, facilitating safer and more accessible living environments."

The Housing Choice Voucher Mobility Services Program addresses barriers like security deposits, housing search time, and landlord acceptance to increase access to desirable areas for voucher holders, helping families move into neighborhoods with better schools, lower crime rates, and more opportunities.

The Older Adult Home Modification Program is designed to help seniors stay in their own homes instead of moving to nursing homes or other assisted care facilities. By making modifications that enhance safety, improve accessibility, and boost functional abilities, the program reduces the risk of falls and supports older adults in living independently.

"With these groundbreaking programs, we are tackling the affordable housing crisis head-on," said Candace Valenzuela, Regional Administrator for HUD. "Here, HUD is supporting Houston's efforts with over $6 million in grant funds. Houston's leadership in adopting these initiatives underscores a dedicated effort to reduce housing disparities and provide critical support to both families and seniors in need."

"Launching the Older Adult Home Modification Program and the Housing Choice Voucher Mobility Services Program in Houston enables HHA to make more critical investments in the future of our city," said Jody Proler, Chair, HHA Board of Commissioners. "These programs not only enable HHA to extend its services and resources to more Houstonians, they also align with our charge to provide more equitable and accessible affordable housing options for a promising future."

For more information on the Housing Choice Voucher Mobility Services Program and the Older Adult Home Modification Program, please contact [email protected] and [email protected].

ABOUT HHA

The Houston Housing Authority provides affordable homes and services to more than 60,000 low-income Houstonians, including over 17,000 families housed through the Housing Choice Voucher Program, 4,200 living in 19 public housing and tax credit developments, and an additional 1251 units in project-based voucher developments around the city.

HHA Media Contact: Elisa Rochford at [email protected]

Website: https://housingforhouston.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/housingforhouston

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Housing4Houston

SOURCE The Houston Housing Authority