Houston Intellectual Property Boutique Heim, Payne & Chorush Adds Elizabeth King to Lead Trademark Litigation and Appeals Practice

HOUSTON, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston-based intellectual property boutique Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, has welcomed experienced trademark attorney Elizabeth King as Of Counsel, where she will lead the firm's expanded Trademark Litigation and Appeals practice.

Ms. King joins the firm with a distinguished record in trademark law and global brand protection with experience spanning every level of the trademark lifecycle. Her practice includes high-stakes litigation and complex disputes before federal district courts and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Elizabeth King - Heim, Payne & Chorush

"We are proud to welcome Elizabeth, who will help the firm expand our intellectual property work for high-level decision-makers," says firm founder Michael Heim. "Her insider's precision and proven results in trademark policy make her a decisive choice for clients navigating complex brand challenges."

As a former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office examiner, Ms. King has evaluated thousands of marks and developed a deep understanding of the technical complexities involved. Her leadership in the legal community is further evidenced by her role as the first non-STEM president in the history of the Houston Intellectual Property Law Association and as the founder of the first USPTO Trademark Prosecution Clinic at the University of Houston Law Center.

Ms. King is widely recognized for her work in significant trademark cases, including serving as lead counsel for the University of Houston in an infringement suit that resulted in a federal injunction and a favorable settlement. Her professional honors include listings in The Best Lawyers in America, Managing IP Stars, and the World Trademark Review Top 1000. She is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and Houston's South Texas College of Law.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. The firm's attorneys bring technical and scientific backgrounds when handling all facets of intellectual property litigation for leading energy and technology firms and smaller entrepreneurs. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Heim, Payne & Chorush maintains proud partnerships with other attorneys and firms to deliver the best possible trial teams for clients. Learn more at www.hpcllp.com.

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP