Houston Intellectual Property Law Firm Heim, Payne & Chorush, Six Firm Attorneys Ranked Among World's Best

HOUSTON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston-based intellectual property law firm Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, and six of its attorneys are ranked in the 2024 IAM Patent 1000: The World's Leading Patent Professionals listing of the top intellectual property practitioners in private practice.

Heim, Payne & Chorush founder Michael Heim earned selection in the IAM Patent 1000 alongside fellow firm partners Les Payne, Russell Chorush, Allan Bullwinkel, Blaine Larson, and Eric Enger. Mr. Larson and Mr. Bullwinkel mark their first year in the guide, where the firm's other honorees have been listed multiple times.

Mr. Heim also claimed a spot in the 2024 IAM Strategy 300 Global Leaders rankings for his years of successful work in intellectual property matters, including patent enforcement campaigns for clients in various industries.

The IAM rankings published by UK-based Law Business Research are based on months of independent research, including interviews with nearly 2,000 in-house and private-practice attorneys and other patent industry professionals.

Heim, Payne & Chorush's recent intellectual property victories include a $37.5 million patent infringement verdict for Atlas Global Technologies against China-based TP-Link Technologies Inc. A jury in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas ruled in favor of Atlas Global after finding that TP-Link infringed eight patents related to wireless network information transmission.

Since last year's IAM roster, Heim, Payne & Chorush also proudly announced the promotion of William "Wills" Collier to partner and the addition of Lily Glick as the firm's newest litigation associate.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Heim, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and its work, visit www.hpcllp.com.

