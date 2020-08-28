Houston ISD Partners with Pear Deck for Student-Centered Virtual Learning

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Independent School District, the seventh-largest school district in the U.S. with more than 209,000 students, has partnered with Pear Deck to offer all district educators Pear Deck's powerful instructional tools as the district prepares to start the school year with virtual learning.

Pear Deck, a fast-growing edtech favorite, has traditionally been leveraged by schools and districts for in-person instruction. In the wake of COVID-19 school closures, educators around the world quickly discovered that Pear Deck's easy-to-use interface and powerful formative assessment features make it a must-have instructional tool for remote learning.



Houston ISD was one of the districts ahead of the curve when it came to adopting technology to support changes in the learning environment last spring. Focusing on tools that transform classrooms to be student-centered, the district's educational technology team selected Pear Deck for a district-wide pilot. The pilot allowed them to see how Pear Deck's research-driven design supports both synchronous and asynchronous student engagement, and gives educators real-time visibility into student progress.

Pear Deck's innovative products work seamlessly with Google and Microsoft classroom tools, a key feature for a hybrid district like Houston ISD. Educators use Google Slides and PowerPoint Online to create, edit, and launch interactive lessons. For more information about Pear Deck, visit peardeck.com .



About Pear Deck™

Pear Deck was founded by educators on a mission to help teachers create powerful learning moments for every student, every day. Pear Deck's student engagement platform is used by schools across the globe to foster connections with learners of every age and ability. Backed by investors focused on solving major problems in education, Pear Deck designs technology that promotes equitable engagement in the classroom. Pear Deck was awarded the Research-Based Design product certification from Digital Promise, confirming a link between proven learning science and effective product design. To learn more about Pear Deck, visit www.peardeck.com .

