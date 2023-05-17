Houston Jazz festival to kick off at Discovery Green

Empire Jazz Festival

17 May, 2023, 18:18 ET

HOUSTON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Jazz Festival proudly presents a lineup of internationally acclaimed musicians, bringing together Grammy and Billboard award winners for an unforgettable day of jazz. The festival takes place on June 24th, 2023, from noon to 10pm at Discovery Green in Houston, Texas.

The line up
Headlined by Adam Hawley, the festival showcases exceptional artists, including SJW AllStars, Ronnie Coleman Jr & Merlot, Morgan's Dmn Good Band, Stephen Richard, Jelando Johnson, Marcus Mitchell, Mr Houston, Kiland Scott, Marvill, Tony Exum Jr, S.O.A.R, Jacob Webb, and Vandell Andrew.

Hosted by Grossmann and KTSU's Donna Franklin, the Empire State Jazz Festival guarantees an enchanting experience, complemented by the captivating music of DJ Chilly Bill Smith.

This family-friendly event blends traditional and contemporary jazz, offering a delightful outing for jazz enthusiasts of all ages. Food vendors, craft stalls, and engaging activities complete the festival experience.

"We are thrilled to present this exceptional gathering of world-class jazz musicians," says Victor Allotey, founder of the Empire State Jazz Festival. "It's a celebration of jazz and an opportunity for families to create lasting memories. We aim to make this an eagerly anticipated annual event."

Tickets for the Empire State Jazz Festival are available at www.empirestatejazzfest.com. For more information, visit the festival's official website.

