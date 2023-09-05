Houston Lawyer Found Liable for Over $6 Million In Suit for Theft of Client Files

News provided by

Michael A. Pohl, PLLC Law Offices

05 Sep, 2023, 10:48 ET

Suit Alleged Lawyers and Their Marketing Agency Conspired to Misappropriate Attorney Michael Pohl's Client Lists to Pursue Barratry Claims Against Him 

HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 128st District Court jury has determined Lance Christopher Kassab entered into a conspiracy to take thousands of client files from Michael Pohl in 2017. 

According to the lawsuit, Michael Pohl was in the process of closing his Mississippi office in 2017. Pohl's marketing vendor, Precision Marketing Group, LLC (PMG) owned by Scott Favre is accused of unauthorized taking of client files from Pohl's office.  PMG's legal counsel Tina Nicholson and Favre then sold the client files to Lance Kassab, who specializes in legal malpractice litigation.

The jury found Lance Kassab used the information in those client files and contracts to solicit clients against Michael Pohl claiming barratry.  Kassab used the alleged barratry as his defense to the trade secrets complaint filed by Pohl in state district court.

"This has been a long time coming and we are pleased justice was done and the jury returned a verdict for us and against Lance Kassab," says attorney Michael Pohl.   "The Harris County jury awarded over $6 million in damages against Kassab with $3 million of those damages the result of unanimous findings of willful and malicious conduct by Kassab against me."

Lance Kassab filed a barratry counterclaim against Michael Pohl and recovered nothing.

SOURCE Michael A. Pohl, PLLC Law Offices

